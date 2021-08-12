Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/11 10:19:01 am
15.69 EUR   -1.32%
03:01aMYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08/10MYTILINEOS S A : - Disposition of 4 Erickson type helicopters
AQ
08/10MYTILINEOS S A : Disposition of 4 Erickson type helicopters
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

08/12/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - August 12, 2021 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 11.8.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange 16,000 own shares at a weighted average price €15.8342 per share, of an aggregate value €253,346.85. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name

PIRAEUS SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 7,101,004 own shares, percentage 4.9695% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

8 Artemidos Str. Maroussi 151 25

Athens Greece

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 07:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
03:01aMYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08/10MYTILINEOS S A : - Disposition of 4 Erickson type helicopters
AQ
08/10MYTILINEOS S A : Disposition of 4 Erickson type helicopters
PU
08/10MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08/04MYTILINEOS S A : Semi-Annual Financial Report 2021
PU
08/04MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08/02MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
07/30MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
07/28MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
07/27MYTILINEOS S A : Flash Note Οικονομ&iot..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MYTILINEOS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 372 M 2 785 M 2 785 M
Net income 2021 157 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2021 965 M 1 133 M 1 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 2,98%
Capitalization 2 137 M 2 508 M 2 509 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 720
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,69 €
Average target price 18,88 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.31.85%2 508
NEXTERA ENERGY6.77%157 980
ENEL S.P.A.-5.90%92 785
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.75%82 242
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.82%73 562
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.15%69 046