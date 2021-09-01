Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - September 1, 2021 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 31.8.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange 20,000 own shares at a weighted average price €15.9541 per share, of an aggregate value €319,081.36. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name

PIRAEUS SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 7,287,558 own shares, percentage 5.1001% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.