Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - October 25, 2021 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 22.10.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange 14,000 own shares at a weighted average price €15.5614 per share, of an aggregate value €217,860.00. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 7,481,451 own shares, percentage 5.2358% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.