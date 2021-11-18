Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/17 10:19:08 am
15.3 EUR   +0.99%
03:02aMYTILINEOS S A : reached financial close on its Australian projects
PU
02:52aMYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/16MYTILINEOS S A : ASI certifies MYTILINEOS' Metallurgy Business Unit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

11/18/2021 | 02:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please see below:

Acquisition of own shares

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
03:02aMYTILINEOS S A : reached financial close on its Australian projects
PU
02:52aMYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/16MYTILINEOS S A : ASI certifies MYTILINEOS' Metallurgy Business Unit
PU
11/16MYTILINEOS S A : ASI certifies MYTILINEOS' Metallurgy Business Unit
PU
11/11Sustainability Actions Map
PU
11/09Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/08Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
PU
11/05Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/05Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
PU
11/03Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MYTILINEOS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 443 M 2 764 M 2 764 M
Net income 2021 157 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2021 922 M 1 043 M 1 043 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 2 084 M 2 355 M 2 358 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 720
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,30 €
Average target price 21,42 €
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.28.57%2 355
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.72%47 500
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE1.28%46 604
SEMPRA-2.49%39 674
ENGIE7.52%36 775
E.ON SE22.31%32 672