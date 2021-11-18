Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 2 443 M 2 764 M 2 764 M Net income 2021 157 M 177 M 177 M Net Debt 2021 922 M 1 043 M 1 043 M P/E ratio 2021 13,5x Yield 2021 2,55% Capitalization 2 084 M 2 355 M 2 358 M EV / Sales 2021 1,23x EV / Sales 2022 1,07x Nbr of Employees 2 720 Free-Float 69,2% Chart MYTILINEOS S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 6 Last Close Price 15,30 € Average target price 21,42 € Spread / Average Target 40,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MYTILINEOS S.A. 28.57% 2 355 NATIONAL GRID PLC 12.72% 47 500 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.28% 46 604 SEMPRA -2.49% 39 674 ENGIE 7.52% 36 775 E.ON SE 22.31% 32 672