    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/29 10:17:51 am
14.6 EUR   +3.40%
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

11/30/2021 | 03:01am EST
Please see below:

Acquisition of own shares

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 08:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 443 M 2 765 M 2 765 M
Net income 2021 157 M 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2021 922 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 1 988 M 2 241 M 2 251 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 720
Free-Float 63,9%
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,60 €
Average target price 21,42 €
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.22.69%2 241
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.75%48 176
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-4.27%43 923
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.25%41 325
SEMPRA-2.52%39 662
ENGIE2.99%35 121