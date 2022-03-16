Log in
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03/15 11:15:04 am
14.03 EUR   -1.54%
03:48aMYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
03/15MYTILINEOS S A : Appointment of new head of internal audit division
PU
03/14MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

03/16/2022 | 03:48am EDT
Please see below:

Acquisition of own shares

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 763 M 4 120 M 4 120 M
Net income 2022 261 M 285 M 285 M
Net Debt 2022 1 272 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,47x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 1 802 M 1 973 M 1 973 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 856
Free-Float -
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,03 €
Average target price 21,87 €
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.-7.27%1 973
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.02%53 468
SEMPRA17.18%48 601
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.82%38 264
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED1.20%33 403
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.26%31 009