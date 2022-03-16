Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
Disclaimer
Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:47:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on MYTILINEOS S.A.
Sales 2022
3 763 M
4 120 M
4 120 M
Net income 2022
261 M
285 M
285 M
Net Debt 2022
1 272 M
1 393 M
1 393 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,47x
Yield 2022
4,51%
Capitalization
1 802 M
1 973 M
1 973 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,82x
EV / Sales 2023
0,89x
Nbr of Employees
3 856
Free-Float
-
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
14,03 €
Average target price
21,87 €
Spread / Average Target
55,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.