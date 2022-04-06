Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04/05 10:19:30 am EDT
15.61 EUR   -0.06%
03:12aMYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
04/04MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
04/01MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

04/06/2022 | 03:12am EDT
See the announcement.

Announcement

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 460 M 3 781 M 3 781 M
Net income 2022 263 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2022 1 124 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,68x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 2 005 M 2 191 M 2 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 823
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,61 €
Average target price 21,94 €
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.3.17%2 191
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.27%55 897
SEMPRA ENERGY26.07%52 658
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.55%38 570
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.5.74%35 291
ENGIE-9.45%31 925