  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06/03 03:15:48 pm BST
16.99 EUR   +0.53%
08:02aMYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
06/03MYTILINEOS S A : Voting Results - 32nd Annual General Meeting
PU
06/03MYTILINEOS S A : Decisions of the 32nd Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

06/06/2022 | 08:02am BST
Please see below:

Acquisition of own shares

Financials
Sales 2022 3 896 M 4 175 M 3 338 M
Net income 2022 268 M 287 M 230 M
Net Debt 2022 1 272 M 1 363 M 1 090 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,59x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 2 241 M 2 402 M 1 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 4 823
Free-Float 63,2%
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,99 €
Average target price 21,75 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.12.29%2 402
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.77%51 131
SEMPRA ENERGY21.14%50 367
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-1.52%39 794
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.2.65%34 199
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.21%33 530