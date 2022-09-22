Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:16 2022-09-21 am EDT
14.36 EUR   +0.07%
03:10aMYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
03:10aMYTILINEOS S A : Libya's electricity system is strengthened with 185MW through the completion of the first construction stage of a power plant by MYTILINEOS
PU
09/19MYTILINEOS S A : "Focus on the Person" MYTILINEOS implemented the Disability Awareness Educational Program in schools
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

09/22/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please see below:

Acquisition of own shares

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
03:10aMYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
03:10aMYTILINEOS S A : Libya's electricity system is strengthened with 185MW through the complet..
PU
09/19MYTILINEOS S A : "Focus on the Person" MYTILINEOS implemented the Disability Awareness Edu..
PU
09/15MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
09/14MYTILINEOS S A : Mount Athos' Holy Monasteries are becoming hybrid Significant savings thr..
PU
09/14MYTILINEOS S A : Mount Athos' Holy Monasteries are becoming hybrid Significant savings thr..
PU
09/12MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
09/09MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
09/07MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08/29MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 586 M 4 528 M 4 528 M
Net income 2022 491 M 485 M 485 M
Net Debt 2022 1 077 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,52x
Yield 2022 5,75%
Capitalization 1 988 M 1 963 M 1 963 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,36 €
Average target price 23,54 €
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.-5.09%1 963
SEMPRA ENERGY25.69%104 514
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY83.33%74 071
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.49%43 894
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.15%42 992
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-3.37%32 167