  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-11-18 am EST
16.94 EUR   +0.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

11/21/2022 | 02:59am EST
Please see below:

Acquisition of own shares

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 07:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 893 M 5 070 M 5 070 M
Net income 2022 381 M 395 M 395 M
Net Debt 2022 1 057 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,32x
Yield 2022 5,28%
Capitalization 2 345 M 2 430 M 2 430 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,94 €
Average target price 23,42 €
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.11.96%2 430
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY184.09%114 779
SEMPRA ENERGY19.32%49 614
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.79%46 184
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.99%44 399
ENGIE10.50%36 098