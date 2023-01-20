Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:45:28 2023-01-20 am EST
21.72 EUR   +1.40%
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
01/17Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
01/16Mytilineos S A : will install a Synchronous Condenser for RWE in the UK supporting the country's green ambitions
PU
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

01/20/2023 | 03:21am EST
Please see below:

Acquisition of own shares

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 713 M 6 167 M 6 167 M
Net income 2022 405 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2022 1 089 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,03x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 2 965 M 3 200 M 3 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,42 €
Average target price 25,50 €
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.5.52%3 200
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY2.04%107 133
SEMPRA ENERGY1.39%48 967
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 385
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.77%47 040
ENGIE-6.84%32 609