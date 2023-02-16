Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:14:37 2023-02-15 am EST
24.30 EUR    0.00%
03:29aMytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
02/14Mytilineos S A : Corporate Presentation 2023
PU
02/14Mytilineos S A : and EDPR sign a 78 MW wind PPA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

02/16/2023 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please see below:

Acquisition of own shares

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
03:29aMytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
02/14Mytilineos S A : Corporate Presentation 2023
PU
02/14Mytilineos S A : and EDPR sign a 78 MW wind PPA
PU
02/13Mytilineos S A : Announcement of regulated information
PU
02/13Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
02/09Mytilineos S A : Completion of the acquisition of WATT+VOLT by MYTILINEOS
PU
02/09Mytilineos S A : Announcement
PU
02/09Mytilineos S A : Announcement of Own Shares Transactions
PU
02/06Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
02/06Mytilineos S.A. completed the acquisition of Watt and Volt Exploitation Of Alternative ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 820 M 6 210 M 6 210 M
Net income 2022 405 M 433 M 433 M
Net Debt 2022 1 011 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,98x
Yield 2022 4,25%
Capitalization 3 375 M 3 602 M 3 602 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 24,30 €
Average target price 26,32 €
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.19.70%3 602
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.71%97 945
SEMPRA ENERGY1.49%49 787
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.29%47 220
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.03%46 707
ENGIE-0.75%34 349