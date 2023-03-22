Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
Disclaimer
Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:20:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
Sales 2023
5 573 M
5 999 M
5 999 M
Net income 2023
506 M
544 M
544 M
Net Debt 2023
1 081 M
1 164 M
1 164 M
P/E ratio 2023
6,57x
Yield 2023
5,34%
Capitalization
3 460 M
3 725 M
3 725 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,81x
EV / Sales 2024
0,84x
Nbr of Employees
3 216
Free-Float
64,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
24,94 €
Average target price
29,00 €
Spread / Average Target
16,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.