  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04:52:20 2023-03-22 am EDT
25.14 EUR   +0.80%
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
03/17Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
03/14Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

03/22/2023 | 04:21am EDT
Please see below:

Acquisition of own shares

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 573 M 5 999 M 5 999 M
Net income 2023 506 M 544 M 544 M
Net Debt 2023 1 081 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,57x
Yield 2023 5,34%
Capitalization 3 460 M 3 725 M 3 725 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 216
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,94 €
Average target price 29,00 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.22.86%3 725
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.12%98 567
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.38%49 516
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.47%46 713
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.79%45 810
ENGIE3.48%36 100