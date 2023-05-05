Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:32:17 2023-05-05 am EDT
26.06 EUR   -0.46%
03:19aMytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/04Mytilineos S A : – ENERGY & METALS First Quarter 2023 Trading Update
PU
05/04Mytilineos S A : First quarter 2023 trading update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

05/05/2023 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please see below:

Acquisition of own shares

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
03:19aMytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/04Mytilineos S A : – ENERGY & METALS First Quarter 2023 Trading Update
PU
05/04Mytilineos S A : First quarter 2023 trading update
PU
05/02Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
04/26Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
04/24Mytilineos S A : Buy back announcement
PU
04/20Mytilineos S A : Buy back announcement
PU
04/18Mytilineos S A : Buy back announcement
PU
04/12Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
04/11Mytilineos S A : VOTING RESULTS - Extraordinary General Meeting April 10th, 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MYTILINEOS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 573 M 6 133 M 6 133 M
Net income 2023 506 M 556 M 556 M
Net Debt 2023 1 081 M 1 189 M 1 189 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,89x
Yield 2023 5,09%
Capitalization 3 632 M 3 997 M 3 997 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 216
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,18 €
Average target price 29,00 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.28.97%3 997
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.71%97 974
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.85%53 381
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 322
SEMPRA ENERGY-1.24%48 296
ENGIE9.14%38 922
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer