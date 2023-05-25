Advanced search
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05:14:56 2023-05-25 am EDT
28.60 EUR   +0.14%
05:17aMytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/23Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/16Mytilineos S A : Completion of the spin-off of the Company's Infrastructure Segment and the transfer/contribution into the 100% subsidiary, "METKA ATE"
PU
Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

05/25/2023 | 05:17am EDT
Please see below:

Acquisition of own shares

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 09:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 627 M 6 055 M 6 055 M
Net income 2023 512 M 551 M 551 M
Net Debt 2023 1 081 M 1 163 M 1 163 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,50x
Yield 2023 4,67%
Capitalization 3 962 M 4 264 M 4 264 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 216
Free-Float 64,2%
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.40.69%4 264
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 658
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.14%49 964
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.20%45 851
ENGIE6.44%37 124
UNIPER SE55.22%36 009
