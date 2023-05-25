Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 5 627 M 6 055 M 6 055 M Net income 2023 512 M 551 M 551 M Net Debt 2023 1 081 M 1 163 M 1 163 M P/E ratio 2023 7,50x Yield 2023 4,67% Capitalization 3 962 M 4 264 M 4 264 M EV / Sales 2023 0,90x EV / Sales 2024 0,91x Nbr of Employees 3 216 Free-Float 64,2% Chart MYTILINEOS S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 6 Last Close Price 28,56 € Average target price 31,22 € Spread / Average Target 9,31% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MYTILINEOS S.A. 40.69% 4 264 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 51 658 NATIONAL GRID PLC 10.14% 49 964 SEMPRA ENERGY -5.20% 45 851 ENGIE 6.44% 37 124 UNIPER SE 55.22% 36 009