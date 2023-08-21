Mytilineos S.A. is the 1st Greek industrial group. Net sales (excluding discontinued operations) break down by activity as follows: - electricity and gas production and distribution (47.3%); - production and transformation of metals (25.1%): aluminum, alumina, zinc, iron, etc.; - engineering and construction services (13.9%): design and construction of military vehicles and industrial equipment, manufacture of metal structures, development and construction of electrical plants, hydroelectric plants, etc.; - renewable energy production and development of energy storage projects (13.7%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Greece (65.5%), European Union (17.8%) and other (16.7%).

Sector Multiline Utilities