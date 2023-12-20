Announcement

Athens, Greece - December 20, 2023 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 23.03.2022 and the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 10.04.2023, on 19.12.2023, acquired through the Athens Exchange 6,531 own shares at a weighted average price €36.5940 per share, of an aggregate value €238,995.74. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name

EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 4,801,508 own shares, percentage 3.3603% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.