Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - April 4, 2024 - MYTILINEOS S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 23.03.2022 and the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 10.04.2023, on 3.4.2024, acquired through the Athens Exchange 10,000 own shares at a weighted average price €34.2936 per share, of an aggregate value €342,936.14. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 4,896,195 own shares, percentage 3.4265% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.