Mytilineos S A : Αnnouncement

Athens, Greece - December27, 2021 - In view of the Company's annual financial results release on January 27, 2022, the buyback program is being suspended until this date. As of the start of the closed period (27/12/2021-27/1/2021), the Company had acquired 7,911,494 shares at an average price of €10.4832 per share.
The buyback program will resume on 27/1/2022.
