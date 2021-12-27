Log in
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/27 06:53:41 am
15.09 EUR   -0.46%
06:27aMYTILINEOS S A : Αnnouncement
PU
05:47aMYTILINEOS S A : Announcement
PU
03:57aMYTILINEOS S A : Purchase of own shares
PU
Mytilineos S A : Αnnouncement

12/27/2021 | 06:27am EST
Athens, Greece - December27, 2021 - In view of the Company's annual financial results release on January 27, 2022, the buyback program is being suspended until this date. As of the start of the closed period (27/12/2021-27/1/2021), the Company had acquired 7,911,494 shares at an average price of €10.4832 per share.

The buyback program will resume on 27/1/2022.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 11:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 399 M 2 712 M 2 712 M
Net income 2021 158 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2021 981 M 1 109 M 1 109 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 2 048 M 2 316 M 2 315 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 720
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,16 €
Average target price 21,42 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.27.40%2 316
NATIONAL GRID PLC25.09%52 466
SEMPRA1.57%41 325
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-8.33%40 407
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-21.36%37 136
E.ON SE33.05%35 567