Mytilineos S.A.

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
09/16 03:31:12 am
8.775 EUR   -0.28%
03:30aMYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
03:20aMYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
03:05aMYTILINEOS S A : Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
Mytilineos S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares

09/16/2020 | 08:30am BST

Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - September 16, 2020 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 15.09.2020, acquired through the Athens Exchange 50,500 own shares at a weighted average price €8.9513 per share, of an aggregate value €452,041.53. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name EUROBANK EQUITIES INVESTMENT FIRM S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 2,102,357 own shares, percentage 1.4713% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Αρτέμιδος 8 Μαρούσι 151 25 Αθήνα

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 07:29:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 932 M 2 289 M 1 775 M
Net income 2020 115 M 136 M 106 M
Net Debt 2020 512 M 606 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,83x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 1 241 M 1 470 M 1 140 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 501
Free-Float 76,9%
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,52 €
Last Close Price 8,80 €
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.-10.02%1 470
VINCI SA-21.90%51 811
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.96%30 999
FERROVIAL, S.A.-17.13%19 103
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-5.72%18 442
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.98%17 252
