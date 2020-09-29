Mytilineos S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares

Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - September 29, 2020 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 28.09.2020, acquired through the Athens Exchange 73,000 own shares at a weighted average price €9.0240 per share, of an aggregate value €658,754.50. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 2,678,658 own shares, percentage 1.8746% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.