Mytilineos S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares

Acquisition of own shares
Athens, Greece - October 29, 2020 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 27.10.2020, acquired through the Athens Exchange 66,100 own shares at a weighted average price €9.7690 per share, of an aggregate value €645,729.30. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..
Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 3,855,028 own shares, percentage 2.6979% of the total number of shares issued by it.
This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
