Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Mytilineos S.A.    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 10/29 04:53:59 am
9.325 EUR   -4.90%
04:45aMYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
10/27MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
10/26MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:45am EDT

Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - October 29, 2020 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 27.10.2020, acquired through the Athens Exchange 66,100 own shares at a weighted average price €9.7690 per share, of an aggregate value €645,729.30. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 3,855,028 own shares, percentage 2.6979% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Αρτέμιδος 8 Μαρούσι 151 25 Αθήνα

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 08:44:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
04:45aMYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
10/27MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
10/26MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
AQ
10/26MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
10/23MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
10/22MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
10/21MYTILINEOS S A : invests in the training of its key suppliers in Sustainable Dev..
AQ
10/21MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
AQ
10/21MYTILINEOS S A : Mechanical Completion of the Talasol Project
PU
10/21MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 879 M 2 207 M 2 207 M
Net income 2020 128 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2020 516 M 606 M 606 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 1 365 M 1 605 M 1 603 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 501
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,90 €
Last Close Price 9,81 €
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.0.26%1 605
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.99%117 022
SIEMENS AG-8.60%100 157
3M COMPANY-9.72%92 756
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.8.31%62 796
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.09%62 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group