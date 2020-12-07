Log in
Athens Stock Exchange
Mytilineos S.A.
MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 12/07 03:33:43 am
11.54 EUR   --.--%
MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
Mytilineos S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares

12/07/2020 | 03:29am EST
Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - December 7, 2020 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 4.12.2020, acquired through the Athens Exchange 90,000 own shares at a weighted average price €11.3382 per share, of an aggregate value €1,020,436.18. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name EUROBANK EQUITIES INVESTMENT FIRM S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 5,615,084 own shares, percentage 3.9296% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Αρτέμιδος 8 Μαρούσι 151 25 Αθήνα

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:28:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 860 M 2 255 M 2 255 M
Net income 2020 132 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2020 531 M 643 M 643 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 2,95%
Capitalization 1 548 M 1 878 M 1 877 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 501
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,36 €
Last Close Price 11,54 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.18.00%1 878
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.20.16%149 235
SIEMENS AG-2.78%109 894
3M COMPANY-2.24%99 479
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-2.51%95 307
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.14.20%64 928
