Mytilineos S.A.

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mytilineos S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares

12/30/2020 | 03:19am EST
Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - December 30, 2020 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 29.12.2020, acquired through the Athens Exchange 20,000 own shares at a weighted average price €11.6882 per share, of an aggregate value €233,763.69. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name EUROBANK EQUITIES INVESTMENT FIRM S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 6,082,692 own shares, percentage 4.2569% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Αρτέμιδος 8 Μαρούσι 151 25 Αθήνα

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:18:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
