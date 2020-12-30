Mytilineos S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares

Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - December 30, 2020 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2020, on 29.12.2020, acquired through the Athens Exchange 20,000 own shares at a weighted average price €11.6882 per share, of an aggregate value €233,763.69. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name EUROBANK EQUITIES INVESTMENT FIRM S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 6,082,692 own shares, percentage 4.2569% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.