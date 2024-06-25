Metlen Energy & Metals S.A.

General Commercial Register (GEMI) No.: 757001000

Announcement of ex-dividend date / dividend payment date

Metlen Energy & Metals S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with article 4.1.of the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) Regulation, announces the following:

The Annual Regular General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, held on June 4th, 2024, resolved, among others, to distribute a dividend in the amount of one euro and fifty eurocents (€1.50) per share. The final dividend amount that will be paid out stands at 1.5530547629 euros per share, increased by the dividend corresponding to 4,881,384 own shares that will be held by the Company on June 26th, 2024 (ex- dividend date). The dividend is subject to a 5% withholding tax, in accordance with the applicable tax provisions (with the exception or differentiation of such withholding for shareholders falling under special provisions. Therefore, the net amount of dividend which will be paid to shareholders will be 1.4754020248 euros per share.

The ex-date has been set to June 26th, 2024 and payment of the dividend to the beneficiaries shall commence on July 2nd, 2024. The beneficiaries of the dividend are the shareholders registered in the records of the Dematerialised Securities System (DSS) of the "Hellenic Central Securities Depository" on June 27th, 2024 (record date).

Payment of the dividend shall be effected through the bank "PIRAEUS BANK S.A.", as follows:

Through the operators of the beneficiaries in the DSS (Banks and Brokerage Firms), in accordance with the Rulebook of the Hellenic Securities Depository. Especially in cases of dividend payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries, whose securities are kept in the Special Account of their Share in the DSS under the management of ATHEXCSD, dividend payment process will be carried out after the completion of the legalization of heirs, through "PIRAEUS BANK S.A." network for five

(5) years from the end of this year (until December 31st, 2029).

Dividends which will not be collected within five (5) years from the end of this year, namely until December 31st, 2029, will be written off and transferred to the Greek State.

For additional clarifications or information, please contact the Company's Investor Relations Department (Tel.: 210-6877300, fax 210-6877400).