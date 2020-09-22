Log in
Athens Stock Exchange  >  Mytilineos S.A.    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
09/21 10:15:33 am
8.67 EUR   -2.69%
Mytilineos S A : Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007

09/22/2020

MYTILINEOS S.A.

Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the 'Company') pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Gioralex Holdings Limited, obligated to notify as a person related to Mr. Nikos Papapetrou, General Manager Renewables & Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit of the Company, according to its notification towards the Company dated 21.9.2020, bought on 21.9.2020, 40,000 common shares of the Company of a total value of Euro 352,000.00.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:59:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 944 M 2 286 M 2 286 M
Net income 2020 122 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2020 506 M 594 M 594 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 1 223 M 1 435 M 1 437 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 501
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,62 €
Last Close Price 8,67 €
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.-11.35%1 435
VINCI SA-26.46%50 511
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.76%32 486
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.86%19 519
FERROVIAL, S.A.-19.99%19 459
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-32.11%17 186
