MYTILINEOS S.A.
Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
MYTILINEOS S.A. (the 'Company') pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Gioralex Holdings Limited, obligated to notify as a person related to Mr. Nikos Papapetrou, General Manager Renewables & Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit of the Company, according to its notification towards the Company dated 21.9.2020, bought on 21.9.2020, 40,000 common shares of the Company of a total value of Euro 352,000.00.
Disclaimer
Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:59:03 UTC