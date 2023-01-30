Mytilineos S A : Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
01/30/2023 | 03:24am EST
MYTILINEOS S.A.
Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Gioralex Holdings Limited, obligated to notify as a person related to Mr. Nikos Papapetrou, Executive Director M Renewables of the Company, according to its notification towards the Company dated 27.1.2023, bought on 27.1.2023, 30,000 common shares of the Company of a total value of Euro 702,840.00.
Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:23:06 UTC.