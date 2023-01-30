MYTILINEOS S.A.

Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Gioralex Holdings Limited, obligated to notify as a person related to Mr. Nikos Papapetrou, Executive Director M Renewables of the Company, according to its notification towards the Company dated 27.1.2023, bought on 27.1.2023, 30,000 common shares of the Company of a total value of Euro 702,840.00.