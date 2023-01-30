Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:30:53 2023-01-30 am EST
23.80 EUR    0.00%
03:24aMytilineos S A : Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
PU
01/26Mytilineos S A : Flash Note Financial Results 2023
PU
01/26Mytilineos S A : Press Release - Flash Note Financial Results 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007

01/30/2023 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MYTILINEOS S.A.

Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Gioralex Holdings Limited, obligated to notify as a person related to Mr. Nikos Papapetrou, Executive Director M Renewables of the Company, according to its notification towards the Company dated 27.1.2023, bought on 27.1.2023, 30,000 common shares of the Company of a total value of Euro 702,840.00.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
03:24aMytilineos S A : Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
PU
01/26Mytilineos S A : Flash Note Financial Results 2023
PU
01/26Mytilineos S A : Press Release - Flash Note Financial Results 2022
PU
01/26Mytilineos S A : Flash Note Financial Results 2022
PU
01/26Mytilineos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/26Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
01/24Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
01/20Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
01/17Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
01/16Mytilineos S A : will install a Synchronous Condenser for RWE in the UK supporting the cou..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 820 M 6 317 M 6 317 M
Net income 2022 405 M 440 M 440 M
Net Debt 2022 1 089 M 1 182 M 1 182 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,81x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 3 294 M 3 576 M 3 576 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,80 €
Average target price 25,50 €
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.17.24%3 576
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-9.04%95 496
SEMPRA ENERGY4.72%50 869
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.38%48 846
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.07%46 793
ENGIE-2.93%34 174