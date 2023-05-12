Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17:43 2023-05-12 am EDT
25.98 EUR   +2.61%
10:27aMytilineos S A : Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
PU
05/11Mytilineos S A : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/10Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Mytilineos S A : Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007

05/12/2023 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MYTILINEOS S.A.

Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Ms. Panagiota Antonakou Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, according to its notification towards the Company dated 12.5.2023, bought on 9.5.2023, 1,000 common shares of the Company of a total value of Euro 25,560.00.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 14:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
10:27aMytilineos S A : Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
PU
05/11Mytilineos S A : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/10Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/09Mytilineos S A : assesses and measures the social impact of five social programs
PU
05/08Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/05Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/04Mytilineos S A : – ENERGY & METALS First Quarter 2023 Trading Update
PU
05/04Mytilineos S A : First quarter 2023 trading update
PU
05/03Evangelos Mytilineos Exclusive Inter : Call for greater support on the occasion of the Eur..
PU
05/02Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MYTILINEOS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 627 M 6 144 M 6 144 M
Net income 2023 512 M 559 M 559 M
Net Debt 2023 1 081 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,65x
Yield 2023 5,27%
Capitalization 3 513 M 3 836 M 3 836 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 216
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,32 €
Average target price 29,98 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.24.73%3 836
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.87%96 755
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.75%53 113
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%52 414
SEMPRA ENERGY0.68%48 293
ENGIE10.46%39 089
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer