Mytilineos S A : Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
05/12/2023 | 10:27am EDT
MYTILINEOS S.A.
Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Ms. Panagiota Antonakou Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, according to its notification towards the Company dated 12.5.2023, bought on 9.5.2023, 1,000 common shares of the Company of a total value of Euro 25,560.00.
