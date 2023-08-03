MYTILINEOS S.A.

Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Mr. Stefanidis Dimitrios, Chief Executive Director, Metallurgy of the Company, according to his notification towards the Company dated 2.8.2023, sold on 31.7.2023, 10,000 common shares of the Company of a total value of Euro 373,839.70.