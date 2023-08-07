MYTILINEOS S.A.
Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Mr. Gavalas Christos Executive BoD Member, Chief Treasury & IR Officer of the Company, according to his notification towards the Company dated 4.8.2023, sold on 2.8.2023, 30,000 common shares of the Company of a total value of Euro 1,063,901.16.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 15:27:08 UTC.