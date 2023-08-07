MYTILINEOS S.A.

Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Mr. Gavalas Christos Executive BoD Member, Chief Treasury & IR Officer of the Company, according to his notification towards the Company dated 4.8.2023, sold on 2.8.2023, 30,000 common shares of the Company of a total value of Euro 1,063,901.16.