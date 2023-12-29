MYTILINEOS S.A.
Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007
MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Mr. Papadopoulos Dimitrios Executive BoD Member & Executive Director Corporate Governance & Sustainable Development, according to its notification towards the Company on 22.12.2023 sold 100 Bonds of the Company that are traded on the Athens Exchange of a total value of Euro 100,818.02.
