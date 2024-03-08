MYTILINEOS S.A.

Announcement pursuant to Law 3556/2007

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, announces that Ms. Paraskevi Bouzali Chief Corporate Affairs & Communication Officer of the Company, according to her notification towards the Company, sold on 5.3.2024, 5,000 common shares of the Company of a total value of Euro 181,500.00.