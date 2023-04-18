Advanced search
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19:51 2023-04-13 am EDT
28.00 EUR   +0.43%
03:13aMytilineos S A : Buy back announcement
PU
04/12Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
04/11Mytilineos S A : VOTING RESULTS - Extraordinary General Meeting April 10th, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Buy back announcement

04/18/2023 | 03:13am EDT
Buy back announcement_(13.4.23)

announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 573 M 6 086 M 6 086 M
Net income 2023 506 M 552 M 552 M
Net Debt 2023 1 081 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,37x
Yield 2023 4,76%
Capitalization 3 885 M 4 242 M 4 242 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 216
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,00 €
Average target price 29,00 €
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.37.93%4 242
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-8.16%96 446
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.14%50 851
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.79%50 527
SEMPRA ENERGY-0.98%48 764
ENGIE13.64%40 216
