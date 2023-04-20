Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19:22 2023-04-19 am EDT
27.38 EUR   -1.01%
02:54aMytilineos S A : Buy back announcement
PU
04/18Mytilineos S A : Buy back announcement
PU
04/12Mytilineos S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
Mytilineos S A : Buy back announcement

04/20/2023 | 02:54am EDT
See the announcement

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 573 M 6 109 M 6 109 M
Net income 2023 506 M 554 M 554 M
Net Debt 2023 1 081 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,21x
Yield 2023 4,86%
Capitalization 3 799 M 4 164 M 4 164 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 216
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,38 €
Average target price 29,00 €
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.34.88%4 164
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 362
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.64%51 407
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.83%50 700
SEMPRA ENERGY0.96%49 712
ENGIE15.33%40 969
