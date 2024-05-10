Announcement

Acquisition of own shares

Athens, Greece - May 10, 2024 - MYTILINEOS S.A. (MYTILINEOS) announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27.03.2024, on 9.5.2024, acquired through the Athens Exchange 299 own shares at a weighted average price €39.0000 per share, of an aggregate value €11,661.00. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name EUROXX SECURITIES S.A..

Following this acquisition, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 4,842,569 own shares, percentage 3.3890% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.