Given that own shares do not receive dividend, the total amount of the dividend per share that will be paid out, will be increased by taking into account the amount of the dividend corresponding to the own shares held by the Company at

It shall be noted that, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 4,862,569 own shares of the Company out of total 142,891,161 shares are not calculated both for the purposes of quorum and the voting process

On the 7th item of the agenda, the shareholders elected the Auditing Firm PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS S.A., having its registered office in Chalandri, Attica (260 Kifisias Av.) and registered with the Special Register of article 13 par. 5 of Presidential Decree (P.D.) 226/1992 under SOEL Reg. No. 113 to carry out the regular audit of the Company's individual and consolidated financial statements for the current fiscal year

On the 6th item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the overall management of the board of directors for the fiscal year

On the 3rd item of the agenda, the remuneration report for 2023 was put on advisory voting by the shareholders in accordance with the provisions of article 112 par.3 of law 4548/2018.

On the 2nd item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the appropriation of the results for the financial year

On the 1st item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023, the relevant Board of Directors' and Statutory Auditor's reports, and the Statement of Corporate Governance, as presented for approval.

The General Meeting discussed and took the following decisions by majority on the items of the agenda:

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") announces that on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024, at 13.00, the 34th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company was held at the registered offices of the Company. Shareholders representing 83,331,966 common registered shares and voting rights, i.e. 60.37% of the total 138.028.592 total common registered shares participated (physically or remotely through teleconference or by way of exercising their voting right before the meeting) 1 .

the board of directors and of the board of directors' committees

annual tax certificate and set their remuneration at €655,000.00 (plus VAT) and €210,000.00 (plus VAT) respectively.

On the 8th item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the amendment of the terms of the Long-Term Program for Free Distribution of Shares dated 15.06.2021, and the free distribution of an additional 37,287 own shares, in accordance with article 114 of law 4548/2020, as proposed for approval. On the 10th item of the agenda, the shareholders elected Mrs. Polyxeni (Xenia) Kazoli as independent board member, with term of office until 02.06.2026. On the 11th item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the establishment of a special reserve account up to forty million euros (40,000,000.00€) by using taxed earnings, for the purpose of covering the Company's own participation in the framework of submission of the Company's investment plans to development laws and investment incentives programs. Finally, on the 9th item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the amendment of article 1 of the Company's articles of association, specifically the change of the corporate name of the Company into " Metlen Energy & Metals Α.Ε. " with the distinctive title " Metlen ".

In addition, the Annual Report of the Audit Committee on its activities for the year 2023 was submitted to the meeting according to the provisions of article 44 par. 1(i) of law 4449/2017 as well as the Report on the activities of the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Board for the period 09.05.2023 - 01.05.2024 according to the provisions of article 9 par. 5 of law 4706/2020.

The Board takes in consideration the outcome of the advisory voting on the third item, as well as the voting on items 8 & 9, and will engage with shareholders to ensure their feedback is dully assessed and that the Company will take further actions in accordance with the Corporate Governance provisions the Company has adopted and follows. The Board remains committed to achieving the highest governance standards, while recognizing the importance of providing the appropriate incentives to the Company's Board and Executive management, in line with the Company's long-term goals.

The Company will announce and publish on its website www.mytilineos.com separate announcement with the detailed results of the voting per decision in accordance with article 133 par. 2 of the law 4548/2018.