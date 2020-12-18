Mytilineos S A : Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting

MYTILINEOS S.A.

General Commercial Registry No. 757001000

Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 18th, 2020

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") announces that on Friday, December 18th, 2020 at 11.00, an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Company was held at the registered offices of the Company. Shareholders representing 77,343,297 common registered shares and voting rights, i.e. 56.40% of the total 137,132,0771 common registered shares participated (physically or remotely through teleconference or by way of exercising their voting right before the meeting).

The General Meeting discussed and took the following decisions on the items of the agenda:

On the 1 st item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the supplement to the scope of the Company as presented for approval. Furthermore, the board of directors was authorized to implement this resolution. On the 2 nd item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the amendment of article 10 of the articles of association as presented for approval. Furthermore, the board of directors was authorized to implement this resolution.

The Company will announce and publish on its website www.mytilineos.gr separate announcement with the detailed results of the voting per decision in accordance with article 133 par. 2 of the law 4548/2018.

1 It shall be noted that, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 5,759,084 own shares of the Company out of total 142,891,161 shares are not calculated both for the purposes of quorum and the voting process.