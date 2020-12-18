Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Mytilineos S.A.    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mytilineos S A : Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting

12/18/2020 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MYTILINEOS S.A.

General Commercial Registry No. 757001000

Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 18th, 2020

MYTILINEOS S.A. (the "Company") announces that on Friday, December 18th, 2020 at 11.00, an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Company was held at the registered offices of the Company. Shareholders representing 77,343,297 common registered shares and voting rights, i.e. 56.40% of the total 137,132,0771 common registered shares participated (physically or remotely through teleconference or by way of exercising their voting right before the meeting).

The General Meeting discussed and took the following decisions on the items of the agenda:

  1. On the 1st item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the supplement to the scope of the Company as presented for approval. Furthermore, the board of directors was authorized to implement this resolution.
  2. On the 2nd item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the amendment of article 10 of the articles of association as presented for approval. Furthermore, the board of directors was authorized to implement this resolution.

The Company will announce and publish on its website www.mytilineos.gr separate announcement with the detailed results of the voting per decision in accordance with article 133 par. 2 of the law 4548/2018.

1 It shall be noted that, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 5,759,084 own shares of the Company out of total 142,891,161 shares are not calculated both for the purposes of quorum and the voting process.

8 Artemidos street, Maroussi 151 25 Athens

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε: info@mytilineos.gr

www.mytilineos.gr

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:06:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
11:07aMYTILINEOS S A : Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11:07aMYTILINEOS S A : Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
08:00aMYTILINEOS S A : HoMellon program reintegrated 13 homeless people in the labor m..
AQ
07:59aMYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
AQ
04:05aMYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
12/17MYTILINEOS S A : HoMellon program reintegrated 13 homeless people in the labor m..
PU
12/16MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
12/15MYTILINEOS S A : is increasing its solar portfolio in Australia
AQ
12/14MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
AQ
12/14MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 860 M 2 274 M 2 274 M
Net income 2020 132 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2020 531 M 649 M 649 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 3,14%
Capitalization 1 604 M 1 963 M 1 961 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 501
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,06 €
Last Close Price 11,60 €
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Christos Stylianos Zerefos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.18.61%1 963
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.19.74%148 715
SIEMENS AG0.05%114 088
3M COMPANY0.13%101 896
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-2.51%95 307
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.14.74%65 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ