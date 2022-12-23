Advanced search
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17 2022-12-23 am EST
19.78 EUR   -0.30%
11:33aMytilineos S A : Disposal of own shares
PU
09:46aMytilineos S A : In principle agreement between PPC Renewables and MYTILINEOS for the construction and sale of a portfolio of PV projects of a 210MW capacity in Romania
PU
12/22Mytilineos S A : reaches financial close on second wave of Australian PV projects
PU
Mytilineos S A : Disposal of own shares

12/23/2022 | 11:33am EST
Please see below:

Disposal of own shares

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 16:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 632 M 5 967 M 5 967 M
Net income 2022 381 M 404 M 404 M
Net Debt 2022 1 061 M 1 124 M 1 124 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 2 746 M 2 910 M 2 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 64,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,84 €
Average target price 24,42 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.31.13%2 910
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY162.88%106 226
SEMPRA ENERGY18.49%49 363
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.60%47 538
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.87%43 919
ENGIE4.61%34 942