Mytilineos S A : Disposal of own shares
Disclaimer
Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 16:32:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
Sales 2022
5 632 M
5 967 M
5 967 M
Net income 2022
381 M
404 M
404 M
Net Debt 2022
1 061 M
1 124 M
1 124 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,72x
Yield 2022
5,05%
Capitalization
2 746 M
2 910 M
2 910 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,68x
EV / Sales 2023
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
3 085
Free-Float
64,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
19,84 €
Average target price
24,42 €
Spread / Average Target
23,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.