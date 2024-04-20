Disposal of own shares

Athens, Greece - 19.04.2024 - Mytilineos S.A. (MYTILINEOS), announces that, according to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting dated 15.06.2021 and the terms of the resolution of the Board of Directors dated 22.12.2021, issued pursuant to the former resolution of the Annual General Meeting, on 18.04.2024 139,398 in total of own ordinary shares of an aggregate value €4,965,356.76, resulting from the closing price of €35.62 of the previous date, were awarded to the total of 61 Beneficiaries.

The distribution was executed in the context of the approved by virtue of the aforementioned resolutions free distribution of MYTILINEOS' shares to executive members of the board of directors of MYTILINEOS or/and key management personnel or/and higher officers of MYTILINEOS or/and affiliated companies pursuant to article 32 of law 4308/2014 or/and persons that provide services to MYTILINEOS on a permanent basis (the "Beneficiaries"), subject to the achievement of specific corporate goals by the company and fulfillment of a series of requirements, that were verified by the decision of the company's board of directors dated 12.04.2024.

The said own shares were acquired from 01.06.2020 to 17.04.2024, in the context of MYTILINEOS' own share buyback program that was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 27.03.2020, 23.03.2022, 10.04.2023 and 27.03.2024.

Following this disposal, MYTILINEOS holds in aggregate 4,806,797 own shares, percentage 3.3640% of the total number of shares issued by it.