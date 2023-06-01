Mytilineos S A : Enters Canadian Market with acquisition of 1.4 GW Alberta Solar PV Portfolio from Westbridge Renewable Energy

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 5 627 M 5 997 M 5 997 M Net income 2023 512 M 546 M 546 M Net Debt 2023 1 081 M 1 152 M 1 152 M P/E ratio 2023 7,75x Yield 2023 4,52% Capitalization 4 090 M 4 359 M 4 359 M EV / Sales 2023 0,92x EV / Sales 2024 0,94x Nbr of Employees 3 216 Free-Float 64,2% Chart MYTILINEOS S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 6 Last Close Price 29,48 € Average target price 31,22 € Spread / Average Target 5,90% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Eleftheria Kontogianni Chief Financial Officer Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT Fotis Spyrakos Chief Administration Officer Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MYTILINEOS S.A. 45.22% 4 359 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 51 458 NATIONAL GRID PLC 10.29% 50 162 UNIPER SE 105.49% 47 487 SEMPRA ENERGY -6.92% 45 234 ENGIE 5.02% 36 488