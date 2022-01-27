Mytilineos S A : Financial Results 2021 Presentation

2021 was both a milestone year due to MYTILINEOS' record-high profitability as well as a preparatory one for the transition to new levels

of financial performance and value creation for our shareholders, for years to come. We have achieved new record-levels of turnover and

profitability, while significant investments have either been completed or are near-completion.

Having made strong commitments for the reduction of our CO2 emissions, we accelerated the execution of the largest investment programme in MYTILINEOS' history, which exceeded €379m. Alongside our environmental commitments,we have launched new investment plans to strengthen our energy transition process.

In a year of significant challenges, MYTILINEOS demonstrated its ability to adapt to difficult conditions, with planning and hard work. In the new, much larger and much more challenging "piste" that we are entering in 2022, we will keep going in this direction, with renewed strength and "vigor"!