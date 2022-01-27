Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : Financial Results 2021 Presentation

01/27/2022 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-30%

Carbon

reduction

Neutral

in CO2e

Flash Note

By 2030

By 2050

Integrated Financial & non-Financial Results 2021

MYTILINEOS

27.01.22

Contents

Chairman's Message 03

Key Highlights 04 -06

Calendar of Events 07-09

ESG Performance 10-13

Key Financial Figures 14-18

Business Units 19-42

Risks-Subsequent Events 43-44

2

Chairman's

message

2021 was both a milestone year due to MYTILINEOS' record-high profitability as well as a preparatory one for the transition to new levels

of financial performance and value creation for our shareholders, for years to come. We have achieved new record-levels of turnover and

profitability, while significant investments have either been completed or are near-completion.

Having made strong commitments for the reduction of our CO2 emissions, we accelerated the execution of the largest investment programme in MYTILINEOS' history, which exceeded €379m. Alongside our environmental commitments,we have launched new investment plans to strengthen our energy transition process.

In a year of significant challenges, MYTILINEOS demonstrated its ability to adapt to difficult conditions, with planning and hard work. In the new, much larger and much more challenging "piste" that we are entering in 2022, we will keep going in this direction, with renewed strength and "vigor"!

3

Strong Commitment to ESG, targeting -30% CO2 emissionsby 2030 and Net Zero by 2050

Overall Targets*

2030

-30% reduction

in total CO2 emissions (Scope 1 & 2)

2050

Neutral

CarbonFootprint

(Net Zero)

Targets* per Business Unit by 2030

Renewables &

Sustainable

Storage Development

Engineering Solutions

Neutral

Neutral

Carbon Footprint

Carbon Footprint

(Net Zero)

(Net Zero)

Power & Gas

Metallurgy

~50% reduction

-65% reduction

of relative CO2 emissions

in total CO2 emissions (Scope 1 & 2)

per MWh produced

-75% reduction

of relative CO2 emissions per ton

of Aluminium produced

* vs. 2019 level

4

Financial Results 2021

Key Financial Highlights

Key Highlights

Positioned for Future Growth

EPS

EBITDA

4Q 21 EBITDA

ESG

€1.19/sh

€359m

€118m

Combined ESG score:

31% ΥοΥ

14% YoY

46% YoY

21% YoY

First step towards delivering our long-

Record-High Profitability

4Q performance, annualized,

"Top ESG Performer" by

term value creation strategy plan

indicates a pace of €470m

SUSTAINALYTICS

Cash Balance

€603m

22% YoY

Strong Cash generation despite

global challenges

Net Debt came in at €803m

Liquidity

CAPEX

2021 Dividend

€1.5bn

€379m

Proposed final dividend

12% YoY

c.€0.42/sh*

Comprising c.€0.6bn Cash and c.€0.9bn

Despite high CAPEX, Leverage remains

Strong track-record with >€250m#

Committed Credit lines to fund Growth

low (c.2.2x) due to consistently robust

(>10% of current Mkt Cap.) being

Operating Cash Flows

distributed since 2017

*own equity shares adjusted

#incl. 2021 proposed payment

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 14:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
09:19aMYTILINEOS S A : Financial Results 2021 Presentation
PU
06:19aMYTILINEOS S A : announced today the Flash Note of its Financial Results for 2021, a miles..
PU
02:49aMYTILINEOS S A : Flash Note Financial Results 2021
PU
01/20MYTILINEOS S A : on the list of Industry Top Rated Companies by Sustainalytics
PU
01/18MYTILINEOS S A : The fifth cycle of ‘'Engineers in Action” has begun
PU
01/04MYTILINEOS S A : MYΤILINEOS upgraded the street lighting of the Municipality of Volos
PU
2021MYTILINEOS S A : Disposal of own shares
PU
2021MYTILINEOS S A : Evangelos Mytilineos' FORBES interview - The energy transition will be la..
PU
2021MYTILINEOS S A : Αnnouncement
PU
2021MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MYTILINEOS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 464 M 2 750 M 2 750 M
Net income 2021 157 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2021 920 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 2 052 M 2 316 M 2 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 720
Free-Float -
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,20 €
Average target price 21,52 €
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.0.46%2 316
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.36%52 914
SEMPRA1.78%42 996
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.06%37 958
ENGIE2.77%36 469
E.ON SE-1.62%35 285