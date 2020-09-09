MYTILINEOS S.A. FIRST HALF 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS Turnover and EBITDA stood at €927 mn. and €145 mn. respectively for 1H 2020, posting a slight decrease compared to the respecitve period of 2019, unlike to the majority of metallurgy and energy companies globally, which had to face a sudden and severe drop in metal and oil / natural gas prices. Net profits after minority interests stood at €69 mn., keeping the Earnings Per Share (EPS) at a high level (close to 1) on an annualized basis. Total liquidity exceeds €1.3 bn. with the Leverage Ratio (Net Debt / EBITDA) remaining significantly below 2x (1.69), despite the Company's ongoing investment program, which is in full deployment. Athens, Greece - September 9, 2020 - MYTILINEOS SA (RIC: MYTr.AT, Bloomberg: MYTIL.GA) announces the financial results of the first half of 2020. At 17:15 pm (GR time), a conference call will take place, where MYTILINEOS Management will present the results. Information about the teleconference can be found on the Company's website: www.mytilineos.gr. Commenting on the Financial Results, the Chairman and CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos said: "The unprecedented conditions brought about by the Covid-19 have had a serious impact on economic activity, creating an unstable environment globally, affecting almost every sector of the economy. In this context of uncertainty, MYTILINEOS, underpinned by its structural strategic advantages, manages not only to effectively mitigate the shock and turbulence caused by this unexpected crisis, but also to lay the foundations for further growth and better performance in the future. These structural advantages are a result of the synergies between the Company's Business Units, the continious and successful effort to monitor and reduce costs, the significant available liquidity and the prompt actions in order to cope with the pandemic and its effect. We strongly believe that the country, having managed to effectively handle the first pandemic wave, will broadly rise to the challenges and will also overcome this predicament. MYTILINEOS is firmly working to this direction, continuing on its investment plan, focusing on digital transformation, climate neutrality and the revival of the Greek industry, which constitute the pillars of the national effort for economic recovery. We are confident that by working all together we will succeed". The global economy has significantly slowed down due to the pandemic and the prolonged uncertainty it has caused. Nevertheless, those economies and enterprises that have taken timely measures to address this public health crisis, while displaying adaptability and 8 Artemidos Str, Maroussi, GR- 151 25 Athens Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400 Ε. info@mytilineos.gr mytilineos.gr

flexibility to the current situation, are able not only to survive, but also to create opportunities for better performance in the future. Such economies and enterprises, when supported also by centralized policies, shall drive economic growth. MYTILINEOS, in a timely and dynamic manner, took very rigorous measures in order to shield its employees and safeguard the uninterrupted operation of all its activities, thus supporting the country's energy safety and the continuous supply of the economy, having a major contribution to Greek exports. More specifically: The Company's financial performance in 1H 2020, compared to the last semester of 2019, certifies its ability to absorb the pressure induced by the ailing economic environment. In particular, the operating results (EBITDA) posted an increase of 5.2%, from €137.9 mn. in 2H 2019 to €145.1 mn. in the 1H 2020, while the net income increased by 9.5%, from €63.3 mn. in the 2H 2019 to €69.3 mn. in the 1H 2020. 1. KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES amounts in m. € 1H2020 1H2019 % 2H2019 % Turnover 926.7 990.8 -6.5% 1,265.3 -26.8% EBITDA 145.1 175.3 -17.2% 137.9 5.2% EATam 69.3 81.6 -15.1% 63.3 9.5% EPS* 0.928 0.972 -4.5% 1.014 -8.5% Margins (%) Δ(bps) Δ(bps) EBITDA 15.7% 17.7% -203 10.9% 476 EATam 7.5% 8.2% -76 5.0% 248 Compared to 1H 2019 on a consolidated basis: Turnover stood at €926.7 mn. versus €990.8 mn. in the respective period of 2019, posting a decrease of 6.5% mainly attributed to the weak pricing environment in the Metallurgy and Energy Business Units. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at € 145.1 mn. vs. €175.3 mn. in the respective period of 2019. The net profit after tax and minority interest stood at €69.3 mn. vs. €81.6 mn. during the same period of 2019. Net debt was reduced in comparison to 1Q 2020 to €477 mn., while net debt to EBITDA ratio was kept way below 2x (1.69). Moreover, cash position was preserved at high levels (€606 mn.), despite the €300 mn. bond early repayment of in June 2020 (originally set to expire in June 2022). The Company has thus improved, even more, its already excellent credit profile, with no major maturities until the end of 2024. 2

Overall, during 1H 2020, the Company fully capitalized on its comparative advantages and the synergies between the Business Units, intensified the cost optimization actions aiming at a total recurring benefit of €70 mn., and having as a key driver the Electric Power & Natural Gas Trading Business Unit, has managed to respond effectively to the pandemic. The 1H 2020 financial performance lays the foundations for 2020 to become a base for strong growth in the coming years. 2. BUSINESS UNITS OPERATIONAL UPDATE 2.1. Power & Gas Business Unit amounts in m. € 1H2020 1H2019 % 2H2019 % Revenues 443.9 460.6 -3.6% 535.5 -17.1% EBITDA 71.0 50.3 41.3% 50.7 40.2% Margins (%) Δ(bps) Δ(bps) EBITDA 16.0% 10.9% 509 9.5% 654 Greek electricity market data - 1H 2020 Production per Unit type 1H 2020 1H 2019 Δ% [GWh] Lignites 3,000 5,743 -47.76% Hydroelectric 1,343 1,641 -18.19% Natural Gas 8,163 8,017 1.82% RES1 6,673 5,628 18.57% Gross Imports 5,251 4,901 7.14% Total 24,430 25,930 -5.79% SMP2 1H 2020 1H 2019 Δ% January 58.38 75.28 -22.45% February 43.23 69.01 -37.35% March 43.65 59.87 -27.09% April 28.51 62.40 -54.31% May 34.27 65.91 -48.01% June 34.04 68.14 -50.04% Average 41.34 66.75 -38.07% Renewable Energy Sources System Marginal Price 3

MYTILINEOS Production 1H 2020 1H 2019 Δ% (GWhs) Thermal Plants 1,964 2,042 -3.84% RES 252 203 24.29% Total 2,216 2,245 -1.29% During 1H 2020, the Power & Gas Business Unit, benefiting from the competitive portfolio of MYTILINEOS Natural Gas, earned a considerable market share while posting a significant profitability increase. In particular, turnover stood at €443.9 mn. corresponding to 47.9% of the total turnover, vs. €460.6 mn. in the respective period of 2019. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in the 1H 2020 stood at €71.0 mn., from €50.3 mn. during the same period of the previous year, an increase of 41.3%. Said performance is mainly attributed to the increased clean spark spread (+36.5% compared to the respective period in 2019) of the thermal power plants, despite the very low System Marginal Price in the wholesale market; while it also benefited by the strong contribution of the Electricity Supply activity. The transition towards a new electricity generation mix, in which Natural Gas is the main fuel, strengthened in 1H as the lignite-fired electricity generation decreased by 47.8%. RES contribution was also significantly bolstered and for the first time rose to 27% of the total power production. In 1H 2020, the overall power consumption in the country, in comparison to the respective period of 2019, dropped by 5.8% to 24.4TWh, as a result of the pandemic-driven lockdown measures that had a major impact mostly during the 2nd Quarter of 2020. However, despite the reduced electricity consumption, the total power generation of MYTILINEOS thermal and renewable energy plants remained overall stable at 2.2TWh. Including also the Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP) operation of the Metallurgy Business Unit, MYTILINEOS total electric power generation represented a 11.5% of the electricity demand in the interconnected system during the 1st half of 2020. With regards to the electric power and natural gas supply, Protergia increased its market share to 7.7% in June 2020, steadily strengthening its position with a customer basis exceeding currently 250,000 customers. This activity posted a high operating profitability as the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in the 1H 2020 stood at €19.4 mn. from 10.2 mn. of the same period of 2019. Finally, the construction of the new 826 MW H-Class, high efficiency plant is advancing according to schedule and is expected to be commissioned during 4Q 2021. 4

