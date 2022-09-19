Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mytilineos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:58 2022-09-19 am EDT
14.42 EUR   +0.56%
03:30aMYTILINEOS S A : "Focus on the Person" MYTILINEOS implemented the Disability Awareness Educational Program in schools
PU
09/15MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
09/14MYTILINEOS S A : Mount Athos' Holy Monasteries are becoming hybrid Significant savings through green energy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mytilineos S A : "Focus on the Person" MYTILINEOS implemented the Disability Awareness Educational Program in schools

09/19/2022 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Initiatives

Athens, Greece - 19 August 2022 MYTILINEOS, always standing by the local community of Viotia Prefecture and in cooperation with SKEP - Association of Social Responsibility for Children and Youth, implemented the innovative educational program " Focus on the Person " in 10 schools in the region.

In particular, 11 educational programs were carried out in 10 primary and secondary education schools of the Prefecture, namely in the Municipality of Distomo, Arachova & Antikyra, informing and familiarizing 524 students with the concepts of disability and diversity.

Speakers of SKEP, executives and associates with disability, through an open informative dialogue promoting awareness with students and teachers. The dialogue promotes the notions of coexistence, empathy, solidarity, acceptance and fosters personality development, as well as, the respect for each individual's uniqueness. The program focused on the following thematic units:

  • Understanding & acceptance of diversity.
  • Understanding and familiarization with concepts such as: Disability, Impairments, Accessibility, Access, Inclusive Communication, Concept of the importance of inclusive attitude & culture and practical guidelines for the daily contact with people with disabilities.

Following a survey carried out by means of a specific questionnaire handed out to teachers and students in participating schools, teachers stated that students destigmatized the word disability and realized that a disabled person can be fully functional with the appropriate accessible environment. Furthermore, students stressed that they better perceive concepts such as equality and diversity, through the values of empathy.

Statements by students:

  • "It helped us understand everyday life from the perspective of a disabled person with all the difficulties that this entails."
  • "The program contributes directly to raising students' awareness regarding disabled people's needs. It is necessary to form a substantiated view of our fellow citizens, free from social prejudices, as citizens of the future to make their lives more sustainable!"
  • "I thought that people with disabilities were capable of a few things, but after I attended the program, I realized they were capable of many more things than I had imagined!"

In a society that is constantly evolving and changing, the interaction of students with diversity contributes to creating an inclusive school for all children. With a view to strengthening and educating the local community, MYTILINEOS created the right perspectives for sensitization and awareness-raising among the general population, with a view to ensuring and granting the basic rights of people with disabilities.

This initiative becomes particularly important for MYTILINEOS and is implemented in the framework of strategic partnerships developed with key social actors to achieve the Global Sustainable Development Goals (Goals 10 and 17).

Visit the Sustainability Actions Map (https://sdactionsmap.mytilineos.gr/en/ ) to learn more.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 07:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MYTILINEOS S.A.
03:30aMYTILINEOS S A : "Focus on the Person" MYTILINEOS implemented the Disability Awareness Edu..
PU
09/15MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
09/14MYTILINEOS S A : Mount Athos' Holy Monasteries are becoming hybrid Significant savings thr..
PU
09/14MYTILINEOS S A : Mount Athos' Holy Monasteries are becoming hybrid Significant savings thr..
PU
09/12MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
09/09MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
09/07MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08/29MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08/29MYTILINEOS S A : Signing of contracts for HEDNO
PU
08/24MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MYTILINEOS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 586 M 4 596 M 4 596 M
Net income 2022 491 M 492 M 492 M
Net Debt 2022 1 077 M 1 080 M 1 080 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,51x
Yield 2022 5,75%
Capitalization 1 985 M 1 989 M 1 989 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart MYTILINEOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mytilineos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYTILINEOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,34 €
Average target price 23,54 €
Spread / Average Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos George Mytilineos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Kalafatas Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon S. Petratos Finance Director
Konstantinos Fatolas Executive Director-Group IT
Emmanouil C. Kakaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYTILINEOS S.A.-5.22%1 989
SEMPRA ENERGY27.34%105 885
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY42.42%57 542
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.49%44 553
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.25%43 311
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-0.55%33 104