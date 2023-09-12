The builders of Progress Power Station, an Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) power peaking plant, are holding a 'Meet the Buyer' event at the Brome Grange Hotel, Norwich Road, Brome, Suffolk on Wednesday 27th September between 4pm-8pm.

Global industrial and energy company, MYTILINEOS, have started work on site to construct the OCGT power station, also known as a Simple Cycle Gas Turbine, at the Eye Airfield in Suffolk. Piling work and initial ground works have been completed in preparation for the construction of the power station to begin. The project was granted planning permission, known as a Development Consent Order in July 2015 by the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change.

Once operational, Progress Power Station could run up to a maximum of 1,500 hours in any given year, providing back-up to other sources of electricity, including weather-dependent wind turbines and solar farms. It will have the capacity to generate enough instant electricity to power 150,000 households and will be used during periods of peak electricity demand, helping to support the country's energy security.

Construction work will last approximately 12 months in total, with the facility due to enter commercial operation in spring 2025. Once complete, it will be operated by the energy company, Drax.

With initial ground works complete, MYTILINEOS is now moving into the next phase of the project and recruiting for a number of roles. The project is committed to ensuring that local people and companies have the opportunity to join the team and is looking to hire: electrical engineers; mechanical subcontractors; electrical subcontractors; mechanical QAQC engineers; electrical QAQC engineers; a plant commissioning & SU manager; plant commissioning & SU engineers; lifting equipment subcontractors and a site occupational health nurse.

Representatives from both MYTILINEOS and Drax will be at the event to provide more information on the project, discuss upcoming contracts and answer your questions on the roles that are available.

The event will take place at the Brome Grange Hotel, Norwich Road, Brome, Suffolk, IP23 8AP.

To register your interest to attend and meet the project team, please email

ProgressPower@secnewgate.co.uk or call 01379 776180.