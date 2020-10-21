Log in
Mytilineos S A : Mechanical Completion of the Talasol Project

10/21/2020 | 04:15am EDT

Press Release

Mechanical Completion of the Talasol Project

Athens, Greece - 21 October, 2020 - MYTILINEOS' Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit announces that the 300MW Solar Power Plant in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain (the "Talasol Project") reached the Mechanical Completion.

The contract was signed with Talasol Solar S.L.U., a subsidiary of Ellomay Capital Ltd., on the 18th of June 2018 and the Notice to Proceed has been issued on 30th of April 2019.

After approximately 17 months and despite the major difficulties caused by Covid- 19 pandemic in Spain and all over the world, the photovoltaic plant is now ready to be connected to the 400kV network.

The scope of the project included the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and the ancillary facilities for injecting power into the grid, including a 400 kV step-up substation, the high voltage interconnection line to the point of connection to the grid and performance of two years of operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

Talasol project is one of the largest mega-projects built in Europe in the past year and MYTILINEOS is proud to deliver it on time, without risking the health and safety of all its employees.

The RSD Business Unit of MYTILINEOS is a world class expert across the full range of solar power applications, ranging from stand-alone solar parks and storage applications to complex hybrid projects.

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Antigoni Fakou: MYTILINEOS Press Office, Tel. 210-6877346 | Fax 210-6877400 | E-mail:Antigoni.Fakou@mytilineos.gr.

MYTILINEOS:

MYTILINEOS S.A. is a leading Greek industrial company active in Metallurgy, Power & Natural Gas, Renewables and Storage Development and Sustainable Engineering Solutions. Established in Greece in 1990, the Company is listed on the Athens Exchange, has a consolidated turnover in excess of €2.3 billion and employs directly and indirectly more than 3,600 people in Greece and abroad.

8 Artemidos Str, Maroussi, GR- 151 25

Athens

Τ: +30 210 6877 300 F: +30 210 6877 400

Ε. info@mytilineos.gr

mytilineos.gr

For more information, please visit: www.mytilineos.gr| Facebook| Twitter| YouTube| LinkedIn

If you no longer wish to receive Press Releases and Updates from MYTILINEOS, click here.

mytilineos.gr

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 08:14:10 UTC

