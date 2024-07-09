Metlen Energy & Metals S.A.
ANNOUNCEMENT - Completion of the acquisition of EfaEnergy by Metlen
Athens, Greece - July 9, 2024 - Metlen Energy & Metals S.A. is hereby announcing, following the announcement dated 22.08.2023, the completion of the acquisition of the total shares of EFA ENERGY COMPANY OF NATURAL GAS ANONYMOUS COMPANY ("EfaEnergy") on 09.07.2024.
8 Artemidos Str. Maroussi, 15125 Athens
T +30 210-6877300
E info@metlengroup.com
metlengroup.com
