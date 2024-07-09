Metlen Energy & Metals S.A.

ANNOUNCEMENT - Completion of the acquisition of EfaEnergy by Metlen

Athens, Greece - July 9, 2024 - Metlen Energy & Metals S.A. is hereby announcing, following the announcement dated 22.08.2023, the completion of the acquisition of the total shares of EFA ENERGY COMPANY OF NATURAL GAS ANONYMOUS COMPANY ("EfaEnergy") on 09.07.2024.

8 Artemidos Str. Maroussi, 15125 Athens

T +30 210-6877300

E info@metlengroup.com

metlengroup.com

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 14:34:04 UTC.