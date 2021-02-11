Mytilineos S A : NetZeroAction, A Virtual ESG Summit for action by MYTILINEOS – Program 18 February 2021

Bouzali Vivian, General Manager Communication & Marketing Strategy - MYTILINEOS

16:10

Q&A SESSION

Net Zero Carbon Footprint by 2050

15 min

Mytilineos Evangelos, Chairman & CEO - MYTILINEOS

Perkins Dana, Head of EMEA for Bloomberg NEF (BNEF) - BLOOMBERG

16:25

Dr. Birol Fatih, Executive Director - International Energy Agency *

Handley Peter, Head of Unit, Energy Intensive Industries and Raw Materials, DG GROW - European Commission

Kaltsas Ioannis, Head of Investment Team for Greece and Cyprus - European Investment Bank (EIB)

Papandreou Andreas, Professor of Environmental Economics - National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Thiran Guy, Director General - Eurometaux Bruxelles

Venizelos Evangelos, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor of Constitutional Law

MODERATOR

Ellis Athanasios, Editor In Chief at Kathimerini English Edition

SECOND DISCUSSION PANEL

FIRST DISCUSSION PANEL The Burning Platform:

Climate Change as the Imperative of our Time

17:25

Turning the Action for Climate Change into an Opportunity for Accelerated & Sustainable Value - The Case of Greece

60 min

60 min

Diamantopoulou Anna, former EU Commissioner & Greek Minister, President - DIKTIO Network for Reform in Greece and Europe

Kakaras Emmanouil, Independent Non-Executive Member ΒοD MYTILINEOS * Lazarakou Vassiliki, Chair - Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) Lazaridis Socrates, CEO - Athens Exchange Group

Papalexopoulos Dimitri, Chairman - Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Skrekas Kostas, Minister of Environment & Energy - Hellenic Republic Spyraki Maria, Member - European Parliament

MODERATOR

Kounalaki Xenia, Journalist at Kathimerini

Time

Sections

Duration

THIRD DISCUSSION PANEL

18:25

Turning the Action for Climate Change into an Opportunity for Accelerated & Sustainable Value - Τhe Business Perspective

60 min

Bruce Adam, Global Head of Corporate Affairs - Mainstream Renewable Power Corda Marissa, EVP, Global Head of Legal & Compliance - Sonnedix

Drouot Patrick, Equity Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager - Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR)

Guerrero Ismael, Chairman of Energy Sector-Corporate, Vice President, President of the Energy Group - Canadian Solar

Guest Ben, Head of New Energy Fund, Managing Director and Head of the New Energy Division - Gresham House

Smith Valerie, Chief Sustainability Officer - Citi

MODERATOR

Papapetrou Nikos, General Manager Renewables & Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit - MYTILINEOS

19:35

Closing Remarks

Bouzali Vivian, General Manager Communication & Marketing Strategy - MYTILINEOS

* Participation with a pre-recorded message