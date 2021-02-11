Mytilineos S A : NetZeroAction, A Virtual ESG Summit for action by MYTILINEOS – Program 18 February 2021

Bouzali Vivian, General Manager Communication & Marketing Strategy - MYTILINEOS
16:10
Q&A SESSION
Net Zero Carbon Footprint by 2050
15 min
Mytilineos Evangelos, Chairman & CEO - MYTILINEOS
Perkins Dana, Head of EMEA for Bloomberg NEF (BNEF) - BLOOMBERG
16:25
Dr. Birol Fatih, Executive Director - International Energy Agency *
Handley Peter, Head of Unit, Energy Intensive Industries and Raw Materials, DG GROW - European Commission
Kaltsas Ioannis, Head of Investment Team for Greece and Cyprus - European Investment Bank (EIB)
Papandreou Andreas, Professor of Environmental Economics - National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Thiran Guy, Director General - Eurometaux Bruxelles
Venizelos Evangelos, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor of Constitutional Law
MODERATOR
Ellis Athanasios, Editor In Chief at Kathimerini English Edition
SECOND DISCUSSION PANEL
FIRST DISCUSSION PANEL The Burning Platform:
Climate Change as the Imperative of our Time
17:25
Turning the Action for Climate Change into an Opportunity for Accelerated & Sustainable Value - The Case of Greece
60 min
60 min
Diamantopoulou Anna, former EU Commissioner & Greek Minister, President - DIKTIO Network for Reform in Greece and Europe
Kakaras Emmanouil, Independent Non-Executive Member ΒοD MYTILINEOS * Lazarakou Vassiliki, Chair - Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) Lazaridis Socrates, CEO - Athens Exchange Group
Papalexopoulos Dimitri, Chairman - Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Skrekas Kostas, Minister of Environment & Energy - Hellenic Republic Spyraki Maria, Member - European Parliament
MODERATOR
Kounalaki Xenia, Journalist at Kathimerini
Time
Sections
Duration
THIRD DISCUSSION PANEL
18:25
Turning the Action for Climate Change into an Opportunity for Accelerated & Sustainable Value - Τhe Business Perspective
60 min
Bruce Adam, Global Head of Corporate Affairs - Mainstream Renewable Power Corda Marissa, EVP, Global Head of Legal & Compliance - Sonnedix
Drouot Patrick, Equity Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager - Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR)
Guerrero Ismael, Chairman of Energy Sector-Corporate, Vice President, President of the Energy Group - Canadian Solar
Guest Ben, Head of New Energy Fund, Managing Director and Head of the New Energy Division - Gresham House
Smith Valerie, Chief Sustainability Officer - Citi
MODERATOR
Papapetrou Nikos, General Manager Renewables & Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit - MYTILINEOS
19:35
Closing Remarks
Bouzali Vivian, General Manager Communication & Marketing Strategy - MYTILINEOS
* Participation with a pre-recorded message