Mytilineos S A : Press Release - Flash Note Financial Results First Half 2022

MYTILINEOS FLASH NOTE - FINANCIAL RESULTS FIRST HALF 2022 MAINTAINING STRONG PACE OF GROWTH IN THE MIDST OF AN UNPRECEDENTED ENERGY CRISIS Athens, Greece - July 28, 2022 -MYTILINEOS SA (RIC: MYTr.AT, Bloomberg: MYTIL.GA, ADR: MYTHY US) announces its H1 2022 financial results. Net Profit after minorities came in at €166 million, a 116% increase vs. €77 million in H1 2021. Thus, Earnings per Share stood at €1.221, an increase of 116% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Turnover increased by 117% to €2,154 million, compared to €994 million in H1 2021. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) reached €293 million, 88% higher against €156 million in H1 2021. Net Debt came in at €945 million, with leverage ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA*) falling below 2.0x at a time of significant growth capital spending (CAPEX exceeded €280 million in H1 2022 alone), laying a solid foundation of long-term growth for the company, while at the same time providing significant support to the Greek economy. Commenting on the Financial Results, Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Evangelos Mytilineos said: "Today, across Europe, governments, businesses and households are facing an unprecedented energy crisis, the broader consequences of the prolonged Ukrainian conflict as well as the ongoing global pandemic, combined with the strongest inflationary pressures recorded since the 1970s, the side effects of which are visible in all aspects of economic activity. MYTILINEOS, having realised the above-mentioned challenges, has responded on time by taking appropriate and targeted measures, focusing in particular on the energy cost as well as the security of supply. Thus, managing not only to remain unaffected but also to record new historically high performance, while accelerating, at the same time, the implementation of the largest investment programme in its history. The H1 2022 financial performance, reconfirms MYTILINEOS' ability to respond promptly and successfully even under the most adverse economic conditions. *Last twelve months EBITDA

Despite current uncertain environment, the result of prevailing geopolitical tensions, MYTILINEOS' financial performance is expected to strengthen significantly in the coming quarters, with new investments, such as the new 826MW CCGT plant, the increase of the Aluminium production capacity as well as significant RES investments gradually entering the completion stage, while MYTILINEOS further enhances its international presence in energy and metals. At the same time, key agreements for the sale of Solar PV parks as part of the RSD global portfolio, are expected to be concluded soon, driving profitability to much higher levels, when compared with previous years. Finally, strong cash flow generation facilitates further turnover increase, along with the funding requirements relating to ongoing investments, while maintaining key leverage metrics strictly-controlled". 1. KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES amounts in m. € H1 2022 H1 2021 % H2 2021 % Turnover 2,154 994 117% 1,670 29% EBITDA 293 156 88% 203 44% EATam 166 77 116% 85 97% EPS* 1.221 0.566 116% 0.627 95% Margins (%) Δ(bps) Δ(bps) EBITDA 13.6% 15.6% -203 12.2% 145 EATam 7.7% 7.8% -4 5.1% 268 *Calculated on a weighted average number of ordinary shares Compared to H1 2021 figures, on a consolidated basis: Turnover more-than-doubled to €2,154 million compared to €994 million in the first half of 2021, posting an increase of 117%. EBITDA increased by 88% to €293 million, compared to €156 million in the corresponding period of 2021, benefited greatly from Metallurgy as well as Power & Gas BUs' historically high performance. More specifically, with regards to the performance of the above-mentioned BUs, which are the having the largest contribution in MYTILINEOS financial results, Metallurgy is benefiting greatly by both higher aluminium prices and historically high premiums while maintaining very competitive production cost structure. Equally important, Power & Gas BU, is taking full advantage of the fact that MYTILINEOS operates, by-far, the most efficient thermal fleet in the country, during a period of elevated natural gas and electricity prices, becoming increasingly important in the coming quarters, as global activity intensifies. 2

Net profit after taxes and minority interests, rose to €166 million, an increase of 116% compared to €77 million in H1 2021, while today's (half-year 2022) results have already exceeded full 2021 financial year's performance of €162 million. Obviously, H1 2022 financial results are coming above Management's expectations, as expressed in the Annual General Meeting of 2021. At the same time, current trends are paving the way for even higher performance for the full year 2022, always considering current uncertain environment as well as ongoing investments soon to be completed across all Business Units. 2. BUSINESS UNITS OPERATIONAL UPDATES 2.1. Power & Gas Business Unit amounts in m. € H1 2022 H1 2021 % H2 2021 Δ% Revenues 1,293 387 234% 874 48% EBITDA 125 48 159% 99 26% Margins (%) Δ(bps) Δ(bps) EBITDA 9.6% 12.5% -281 11.3% -168 Greek Market Data - H1 2022 Production per Unit type [GWh] H1 H1 H1 2022 H1 2022 2022 2021 % of mix % of mix Lignite 2,467 2,773 10% 11% Natural Gas 9,197 9,034 36% 37% Hydros 2,159 2,794 8% 11% RES1 8,994 7,751 35% 32% Net Imports 2,780 2,188 11% 9% Other 10 8 0% 0% Total 25,609 24,548 100.0% 100.0% 1Renewable Energy Sources MYTILINEOS Generation (GWhs) H1 2022 H1 2021 Δ% Thermal Plants 2,430 2,134 14% RES 262 256 2% Total 2,692 2,391 13% 3

Power & Gas Business Unit reported turnover of €1,293 million, representing 60.0% of the Company's total turnover, posting a 234% increase on a year-on-year basis. EBITDA stood at €125 million, posting a 159% increase, from €48 million in the first half of 2021. BU's record high performance is owed to both the high efficiency of the Company's plants as well as its ability, due to the size of its portfolio, to secure natural gas at very competitive prices, through a wide and diverse network (both LNG and pipeline gas), securing its operations with sufficient NG quantities, during a high energy prices environment. Domestic electricity demand remained in an upward trend during H1 2022, posting a 4.4% increase, compared with the same period of the previous year, benefiting from the strong rebound during Q1 2022, triggered by the restart of the economic activity during the post- Covid era. During Q2 2022 demand has recorded a slight decline. Natural gas remains the base load fuel of Greek market's energy mix, while the participation of RES continues to grow, contributing in H1 2022 c.35% of the total electricity demand. Natural gas price soared to unprecedented levels, driven by the escalation of geopolitical tensions, while concerns about European natural gas adequacy, retained gas price in record- high levels throughout H1 2022. The latter, combined with elevated CO2 prices, which are trading at record-high levels, have led the average daily price of the power exchange (DAM), at 237€/MWh in H1 2022, a staggering increase of 284% compared to H1 2021. In this current environment of energy uncertainty, MYTILINEOS having completed key major investments, fully exploits its competitive advantages, benefiting significantly from both the superior efficiency and availability of its plants, as well as from its ability to source natural gas at very competitive prices, owing to the broad network of suppliers and to its large-scale portfolio (23% of total natural gas imports in Greek market). Total thermal production came in at c.2.4 TWh, a 14% increase compared to H1 2021, while including RES, total production reached c.2.7 TWh, representing 10.5% of total demand. Regarding supply, Protergia retains the leading position among the independent electricity suppliers, with its market share reaching 8.2% at the end of H1 2022. Furthermore, Protergia's customer base continues to expand, currently representing 345.000 electricity and natural gas customers. MYTILINEOS, due to its significant experience and expertise in the commodity markets, realized the challenges in a timely manner by adapting its commercial policy accordingly, in an effort to safeguard both the interests of its customers as well as its own profitability. The new, highly efficient H-Class, CCGT power plant is currently in the late stage of commissioning, expected to start commercial operation right after. This is of significant importance, since the new power plant will be the most efficient natural gas user in the Greek market and therefore the lowest cost thermal producer in the country. That will further enhance MYTILINEOS' thermal fleet competitiveness - the most efficient in the Greek market- contributing significantly to the domestic energy needs coverage, particularly during a period of natural gas shortage. 4