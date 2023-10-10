As a global manufacturer and contractor of solar energy and energy storage projects, MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals is already enriching its portfolio on all 5 continents and is rapidly expanding its know-how. The Company is providing reliable solutions across the project development spectrum, from standalone projects to complex hybrid systems.

In Europe, MYTILINEOS shows unparalleled responsiveness while designing and implementing high-quality projects. A great example of its development strategy is its presence in Spain, as it is one of the most important markets for Solar PV in Europe, with significant capacity increase targets. In 2022, MYTILINEOS and Aquila Capital, a sustainable investment and asset development company, signed an agreement for the sale of a 100MW solar portfolio in the South of Spain. The solar plants, Jaen and Guillena, each with 50 MW capacity are located in Andalucia.

Specifically, Jaen project has recently reached Commercial Operation Date (COD) and Provisional Acceptance. The project was developed by MYTILINEOS and sold to Aquila. This facility will produce 94 GWh of electricity, which is enough power to supply more than 24,400 homes and avoid the release of 24,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere each year. On the same portfolio, project Guillena has also reached COD. Respectively, the project will produce 102 GWh of electricity, which is enough power to supply more than 26,000 homes and avoid the release of 25,500 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere each year.

Furthermore, the Company is strengthening its market position in Spain, by executing EPC contracts for two solar parks; Manzanares 90MW for the investment group Nexwell and Badajoz 50MW for global solar Independent Power Producer Sonnedix, respectively. The Badajoz project has also reached COD and Provisional Acceptance. The solar project of 50MWp capacity is expected to produce approximately 102GWh per year, which is the equivalent of powering more than 30,000 homes with clean electricity and avoiding approximately 16,000 tons of CO2.

MYTILINEOS has a long-time presence in the Iberian country, and recently completed also a 28MW solar project, which is now connected to the grid and received a Provisional Acceptance Certificate (PAC) with the capacity to produce some 53,000 MWh of electricity per year. The project was since 2021 under an agreement with Ellomay Solar and it included engineering, procurement, and construction. This was the second contract of MYTILINEOS with Ellomay Solar, as the Company has successfully delivered the EPC of the 300 MWp solar plant "Talasol", one of the largest mega-projects built in Europe.

The total capacity of MYTILINEOS' RES portfolio, which consists of projects in several countries and various stages of development of more than 13 GW, is accelerating.

Additionally, MYTILINEOS has energy storage projects in Greece & Italy at an early stage of development, with a maximum injection power of ~1.3 GW.