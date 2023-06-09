Advanced search
    MYTIL   GRS393503008

MYTILINEOS S.A.

(MYTIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  07:34:17 2023-06-09 am EDT
30.80 EUR   +1.38%
Mytilineos S A : Sustainable Development Report 2022

06/09/2023 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report 2022

Sustainable Development & ESG Performance

Report 2022

Sustainable Development & ESG Performance

Contents

ESG Performance Statement

4

Report Parameters

8

Discussion with the Chairman & CEO on Sustainable Development topics

10

Profile, Activity Sectors & Business Units

15

Strategic priorities

22

Business Model

24

How we create value

26

Sustainable Development

27

Sustainable Development Strategy

28

Stakeholder Engagement

40

Materiality Process

48

Environment

Adaptation to Climate Change

54

Energy & Air emissions

66

Water Management

74

Circular Economy

80

Pollution Prevention

85

Other significant Environmental topics

88

ESG KPIs

96

Society

Occupational Health & Safety

100

Employment

108

Human Rights

114

Equal Opportunities

118

Sustainability of Local Communities

122

Responsible Supply Chain

130

Business Continuity

138

Other significant Social topics

140

ESG KPIs

144

Governance

Corporate Governance

148

Regulatory Compliance

152

Business Ethics

154

Cybersecurity

158

Other significant Governance topics

160

ESG KPIs

164

Sustainability Standards & Assurance

Independent Assurance Statement

168

GRI STANDARDS Content Index

172

SASB Content Index

186

TCFD Content Index

190

Accountability Principles Standard AA1000 Index

191

ESG Reporting Guide 2022 - Athens Stock Exchange

192

UN Global Compact Progress Report (Table of contents)

194

Greek Sustainability Code (Table of contents)

195

ASI Content Index - Metallurgy Business Unit

196

Index of Key Terms

198

MYTILINEOS

Sustainable Development Report 2022

ESG Performance Statement

The present summary aims to directly inform MYTILINEOS' Stakeholders regarding Environmental, Social and Governance issues of interest to them1, while also summarizing the Company's ESG performance in 2022.

MYTILINEOS undertakes a holistic ESG approach that permits the effective management of relevant risks, the enhancement of its ability to take advantage of opportunities arising from sustainable development as well as its transparency in annual publications regarding relevant data, in a way that contributes to the creation of long-term value for itself, its shareholders, its stakeholders and wider society.

Key elements of MYTILINEOS' ESG approach:

  • Materiality: Definition and management of all material ESG issues of the Company, in the context of Sustainable Development.
  • Interaction: Feedback on strategic choices, with input from the investment community regarding the ESG agenda and growing investor demands for transparency and accountability.
  • ESG as a risk factor: Integration of the material ESG issues into the Company's risk management system (ERM).
  • Alignment with the SDGs: Linking the results of the management of Material ESG Issues to specific SDG indicators.
  • Regulatory reform: Continuous information and preparation for a smooth transition to the new European regulatory and legisla- tive framework.
  • Transparency & Accountability: Publication of Annual Reports, with an emphasis on the ESG approach and value creation for all stakeholders, based on international standards.
  • Management of ESG ratings: Publication of qualitative & quantitative data in order to achieve the best possible performance in ESG ratings by specialized agencies.

At the same time, international ESG rating agencies systematically monitor MYTILINEOS' performance and, through the application of different methodologies, evaluate its practices regarding the management of ESG risks and opportunities. MYTILINEOS receives 13 ESG ratings on an annual basis, from established, internationally recognized, independent organizations, regarding the integration of ESG criteria in its operations, having achieved significant progress in recent years, resulting in the ability to compare many of the Company's performance ratings to those of leading international companies. The following are the results of MYTILINEOS' most important ESG ratings, as of 31/12/2022, as well as the relevant distinctions achieved by the Company.

Introduction

Environment

Society

Governance

Sustainability Standards & Assurance

MYTILINEOS (as of December 19, 2022) participates for the first time in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, which are internationally recognised as the benchmark for corporate sustainability performance, as a member company of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index. This recognition for the Company comes as a continuation of the significant improvement recorded in this year's per- formance, following a relevant rating by S&P Global. Specifically, MYTILINEOS managed to obtain the maximum score (100/100) in almost 1/3 of the indicators assessed and thus managed to be among the top 10% of the highest ranked companies in the heterogeneous activities sector, sharing this distinction with global giants such as Enel and Hindalco, who also operate in emerging markets.

MYTILINEOS is the only Greek company, out of a total of 111 companies worldwide, that participates in the DJSI Emerging Markets index. At the same time, its participation marks one of the most important milestones in the course of its business develop- ment, as it certifies the substantial integration of ESG criteria in various aspects of its strategy and operations, an effort that started with small but steady steps almost 10 years ago with the aim of creating sustainable value.

Also, in 2022, Sustainalytics included MYTILINEOS in its list of "Industry Top Rated Companies", which features companies that have demonstrated strong ESG performance in the last rating completed by the organization in the sector in which they are classified.

In addition, another leading European agency for the evaluation of companies' performance in sustainable development issues, Eco- Vadis, awarded MYTILINEOS the gold award, in recognition of its business practices and its commitment to sustainable development.

Finally, in 2022, MYTILINEOS maintained the maximum ISS Quality Score in the "Environment" and "Society" categories by the ESG ratings agency ISS.

Overall, in 2022, the Company managed to either maintain or further improve its performance, placing it in the top 10% (2021:15%) of companies in its business sector, with the best performance in 10 out of the 13 ESG Raters it participates in, as shown in the following table:

Industry: Industrial

A

74

Conglomerates

Industry: Total Companies

MYTILINEOS

BBB

MYTILINEOS

53

Key ESG Raters

Raters

Climate Change

Rating scale

2021

2022

Comparison with the previous year

(High/Low)

100 - 0

48

60

+12 pts

(percentile 91%)

ΑΑΑ - CC

-

A

1st year of assessment

>=10 - 100

22.4

22.4

Stable

(percentile 98%)

A - D

C

B

Upgraded by 2 levels

(percentile 75%)

1 - 10

1.3

1.3

Stable

(percentile 99%)

5 - 0

3.9

4.2

+0.3 pts

(percentile 93%)

100 - 0

58

67

+9 pts

(percentile 93%)

Performance data as of 31 December 2022

Percentile: 61%

Percentile: 95%

Industry: Industrial

22.4

Β

Conglomerates

Industry: Electric utilities

MYTILINEOS

42.1

Water

MYTILINEOS

Β

Percentile: 98%

Percentile: 75%

B

Industry: Construction of utility

67

Industry: Electric utilities

projects

Climate

MYTILINEOS

B

MYTILINEOS

47

Percentile: 75%

Percentile: 93%

Industry: Industrial

60

Industry: Alternative Power

72

Conglomerates

Generation

MYTILINEOS 29

MYTILINEOS

57

Percentile: 91%

Percentile: 99%

Industry: Capital Goods

1.3

Industry: Multiline Utilities Companies

ΑΑΑ

MYTILINEOS

MYTILINEOS

ΒΒΒ

Percentile: 99%

Percentile: 100%

Remarkable distinctions in 2022

Participation in new indexes

1. According to the results of the 2022 Materiality Assessment process.

Industry: Industrial Goods &

4.2

Industry: Alternative Power

66

Services

Generation

MYTILINEOS

2.3

MYTILINEOS

49

Percentile: 93%

Percentile: 95%

Industry: Multiline Utilities Companies

Α-

MYTILINEOS

MYTILINEOS

Β-

Industry Average

Percentile: 95%

4

5

MYTILINEOS

Sustainable Development Report 2022

Introduction

Environment

Society

Governance

Sustainability Standards & Assurance

Key ESG performance indicators

ESG KPIs

Total CO2 emissions (Scope 1 & 2 - tCO2e)

Total CO2 emissions (Scope 3)

Total NOx & SOx emissions (t)

Power & Gas Business Unit: Specific CO2 emissions (kg CO2e Scope 1 & 2 / MWh of electricity production)

Total CO2 emissions avoided (t CO2e)2

Production of electricity from Renewable Energy Sources (% of total electricity production)

Fresh water consumption (ML)3

Solid waste reused, recycled or recovered (% of total solid waste)

Landfilling of solid waste (% of total non-hazardous solid waste generated)

Confirmed incidents of biodiversity degradation

Rate of restoration of exploitable area during the mining process

Total employment (direct & indirect employees)

Employee mobility rate (%)4

Number of fatalities (direct & indirect employees)

Number of accidents with serious consequences on the lives of employees (direct & indirect employees)

Incidence rate of accidents with interruption of work per 200,000 hours worked (direct employees)

Total accident frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked (direct employees)5

Incidents of Human Rights Violations

Percentage of women in work

Percentage of women in positions of responsibility6

Average training days per employee/year

Number of citizens benefiting from corporate social programmes/initiatives

Number of suppliers trained on UN Global Compact principles

Percentage of compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code

Number of members of the Board of Directors

Percentage of Independent Board Members

Board diversity (% of women on the Board)

Confirmed cases of corruption and bribery

Financial charges for incidents of violation of the Code of Business Conduct (€)

Financial charges for non-compliance with regulations and legislation (economic, environmental, labour & social) (€)

2020

2021

4,459,424

4,063,959

6,991,358

5,612,393

4,670

4,577

324

322

287,088

250,113

8.6%

9.7%

5,245

5,301

18.6%

24.9%

2.4%

2.0%

0

0

83.3%

84.3%

3,856

4,823

6.0%

6.1%

1

1

1

1

0.19

0.85

0.53

0.85

0

0

19.0%

18.7%

19.4%

21.1%

2.0

1.8

31,602

52,899

50

85

70%

75%

11

11

64%

64%

20%

27%

0

0

0

0

0

0

2022

3-year

trend

3,922,790

-12%

8,720,182

+55,4

4,687

+0.4%

317

-2.2%

235,591

-17.9%

9.8%

+1.2%

5,309

+1.2%

36.9%

+18.3%

1.3%

-1.1%

0

-

84.9%

+0.6%

5,442

+41.1%

8.8%

+2.8%

0

-100%

0

-100%

0.22

+15.8%

0.33

-37.7%

0

-

20.1%

+1.4%

23.5%

+2.4%

1.6

-20%

89,605

+183.5%

126

+152%

80%

+5.0%

11

-

64%

-

27%

+7%

0

-

0

-

0

-

Key ESG Targets

Overall reduction of total Scope 1 &2 CO2 emissions (relative to base year 2019)(tCO2e)

Metallurgy Business Unit: Reduction of total Scope 1 & 2 CO2 emissions (relative to base year 2019) (tCO2e) ASI

Metallurgy Business Unit: Reduction of specific CO2 emissions (tCO2e) per tonne of aluminium produced (relative to base year 2019)

Power & Gas Business Unit: Reduction of specific CO2 emissions (kgCO2e) per tonne of KWh produced (relative to base year 2019)

Metallurgy Business Unit: Fluorine emissions (kg/t Al) ASI

Metallurgy Business Unit: Carbon tetrafluoride emissions (kgCF4/t Al) ASI

Metallurgy Business Unit: Sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions (kg/t Al) - electrolysis process ASI

Production of secondary aluminium (t)

Metallurgy Business Unit: Total water withdrawal (industrial & drinking, m3 / day) ASI

Final disposal of hazardous solid waste in the landfill (kg/t Al)7

Serious environmental incidents

Restoration rate of the total exploitable area from the mining process

Number of fatalities

Occupational diseases

Number of serious accidents

Lost time accident frequency rate (per 200,000 working hours)

Total recorded accident frequency rate (per 200,000 working hours)

Incidents of Human Rights Violations

United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (UN WEPs)

Employee performance assessment rate8

Retention rate of full-time employees9

Number of citizens benefiting from the development of social programmes

Percentage of key suppliers assessed against ESG criteria

Percentage of women on the Board of Directors

Confirmed cases of corruption and bribery

Financial charges for violation of the Code of Business Conduct (€)

Confirmed incidents of non-compliance with regulations and legislation (economic, environmental, labour & social)

Targets

2022

-30%

-65%

-75%

~50%

1.5

<0.06

  • 15
    65,000

10,550

<75

0

87%

0

0

0

<0.3

<0.6

0

Adoption of

principles

>80%

>90%

~250,000

60%

30%

0

0

0

Performance

2022

-15.5%-15.4%-20.4%-3.6%

49,965

84.9%

In progress

205,000

18%

27%

Targets

2023

-30%

-65%

-75%

~50%

  • 1.25
    <0.05
  • 15

65,000

6,500

<50

0

87%

0

0

0

<0.3

<0.6

0

Adoption of

principles

>80%

>90%

~250,000

60%

30%

0

0

0

Estimated

achievement time

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Short-term targets (1-3 years)

  1. It refers to the emissions that would have occurred in the absence of MYTILINEOS' Renewable Energy Sources projects. It is calculated by multiplying the energy produced (MWh) from RES (photovoltaic, wind, small hydro (<10 MW)) in operation and the electricity to CO2e conversion factor based on the country's energy mix in the reference year.
  2. The difference between the total amount of fresh water withdrawn and the total amount of fresh water discharged. Fresh water is defined as water with a total dissolved solids concentration equal to or less than 1,000 mg/l. The methodology for calculating this indicator is in accordance with GRI 303-5 (2018).
  3. Number of voluntary departures as a percentage of the average number of direct employees of the Company in the given year. Cases of termination of fixed-term contracts are not considered as voluntary departures.
  4. The methodology for measuring accidents has been carried out in accordance with GRI 403-9 (2018). It includes all fatalities as well as accidents resulting in days off work, restricted work or transfer to another job, medical treatment other than first aid or loss of consciousness or serious injury or ill health diagnosed by a physician or other licensed health care professional. It includes all accidents and incidents occurring during the transportation of an employee from his/her place of private activity (e.g. home) and from a workplace and only when such transportation has been organised by the Company.
  5. Percentage of the Company's executive staff.

Medium-term targets (4-7 years)

Long-term targets (8-10 years)

  1. Metallurgy Business Unit (Electrolysis, Smelter and Anodes activities).
  2. The percentage in 2022 was 86.7% and included employees who qualify for inclusion in the annual performance review process (i.e. excluding those who have been with the Company for less than 6 months, as well as special categories of employees based on role/object).
  3. The retention rate of full-time employees in 2022 was 88.3%

6

7

Disclaimer

Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 11:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
