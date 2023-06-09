Mytilineos S A : Sustainable Development Report 2022
06/09/2023 | 07:39am EDT
Report 2022
Sustainable Development & ESG Performance
Report 2022
Sustainable Development & ESG Performance
Contents
ESG Performance Statement
4
Report Parameters
8
Discussion with the Chairman & CEO on Sustainable Development topics
10
Profile, Activity Sectors & Business Units
15
Strategic priorities
22
Business Model
24
How we create value
26
Sustainable Development
27
Sustainable Development Strategy
28
Stakeholder Engagement
40
Materiality Process
48
Environment
Adaptation to Climate Change
54
Energy & Air emissions
66
Water Management
74
Circular Economy
80
Pollution Prevention
85
Other significant Environmental topics
88
ESG KPIs
96
Society
Occupational Health & Safety
100
Employment
108
Human Rights
114
Equal Opportunities
118
Sustainability of Local Communities
122
Responsible Supply Chain
130
Business Continuity
138
Other significant Social topics
140
ESG KPIs
144
Governance
Corporate Governance
148
Regulatory Compliance
152
Business Ethics
154
Cybersecurity
158
Other significant Governance topics
160
ESG KPIs
164
Sustainability Standards & Assurance
Independent Assurance Statement
168
GRI STANDARDS Content Index
172
SASB Content Index
186
TCFD Content Index
190
Accountability Principles Standard AA1000 Index
191
ESG Reporting Guide 2022 - Athens Stock Exchange
192
UN Global Compact Progress Report (Table of contents)
194
Greek Sustainability Code (Table of contents)
195
ASI Content Index - Metallurgy Business Unit
196
Index of Key Terms
198
MYTILINEOS
Sustainable Development Report 2022
ESG Performance Statement
The present summary aims to directly inform MYTILINEOS' Stakeholders regarding Environmental, Social and Governance issues of interest to them1, while also summarizing the Company's ESG performance in 2022.
MYTILINEOS undertakes a holistic ESG approach that permits the effective management of relevant risks, the enhancement of its ability to take advantage of opportunities arising from sustainable development as well as its transparency in annual publications regarding relevant data, in a way that contributes to the creation of long-term value for itself, its shareholders, its stakeholders and wider society.
Key elements of MYTILINEOS' ESG approach:
Materiality: Definition and management of all material ESG issues of the Company, in the context of Sustainable Development.
Interaction: Feedback on strategic choices, with input from the investment community regarding the ESG agenda and growing investor demands for transparency and accountability.
ESG as a risk factor: Integration of the material ESG issues into the Company's risk management system (ERM).
Alignment with the SDGs: Linking the results of the management of Material ESG Issues to specific SDG indicators.
Regulatory reform: Continuous information and preparation for a smooth transition to the new European regulatory and legisla- tive framework.
Transparency & Accountability: Publication of Annual Reports, with an emphasis on the ESG approach and value creation for all stakeholders, based on international standards.
Management of ESG ratings: Publication of qualitative & quantitative data in order to achieve the best possible performance in ESG ratings by specialized agencies.
At the same time, international ESG rating agencies systematically monitor MYTILINEOS' performance and, through the application of different methodologies, evaluate its practices regarding the management of ESG risks and opportunities. MYTILINEOS receives 13 ESG ratings on an annual basis, from established, internationally recognized, independent organizations, regarding the integration of ESG criteria in its operations, having achieved significant progress in recent years, resulting in the ability to compare many of the Company's performance ratings to those of leading international companies. The following are the results of MYTILINEOS' most important ESG ratings, as of 31/12/2022, as well as the relevant distinctions achieved by the Company.
Introduction
Environment
Society
Governance
Sustainability Standards & Assurance
MYTILINEOS (as of December 19, 2022) participates for the first time in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, which are internationally recognised as the benchmark for corporate sustainability performance, as a member company of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index. This recognition for the Company comes as a continuation of the significant improvement recorded in this year's per- formance, following a relevant rating by S&P Global. Specifically, MYTILINEOS managed to obtain the maximum score (100/100) in almost 1/3 of the indicators assessed and thus managed to be among the top 10% of the highest ranked companies in the heterogeneous activities sector, sharing this distinction with global giants such as Enel and Hindalco, who also operate in emerging markets.
MYTILINEOS is the only Greek company, out of a total of 111 companies worldwide, that participates in the DJSI Emerging Markets index. At the same time, its participation marks one of the most important milestones in the course of its business develop- ment, as it certifies the substantial integration of ESG criteria in various aspects of its strategy and operations, an effort that started with small but steady steps almost 10 years ago with the aim of creating sustainable value.
Also, in 2022, Sustainalytics included MYTILINEOS in its list of "Industry Top Rated Companies", which features companies that have demonstrated strong ESG performance in the last rating completed by the organization in the sector in which they are classified.
In addition, another leading European agency for the evaluation of companies' performance in sustainable development issues, Eco- Vadis, awarded MYTILINEOS the gold award, in recognition of its business practices and its commitment to sustainable development.
Finally, in 2022, MYTILINEOS maintained the maximum ISS Quality Score in the "Environment" and "Society" categories by the ESG ratings agency ISS.
Overall, in 2022, the Company managed to either maintain or further improve its performance, placing it in the top 10% (2021:15%) of companies in its business sector, with the best performance in 10 out of the 13 ESG Raters it participates in, as shown in the following table:
Industry: Industrial
A
74
Conglomerates
Industry: Total Companies
MYTILINEOS
BBB
MYTILINEOS
53
Key ESG Raters
Raters
Climate Change
Rating scale
2021
2022
Comparison with the previous year
(High/Low)
100 - 0
48
60
+12 pts
(percentile 91%)
ΑΑΑ - CC
-
A
1st year of assessment
>=10 - 100
22.4
22.4
Stable
(percentile 98%)
A - D
C
B
Upgraded by 2 levels
(percentile 75%)
1 - 10
1.3
1.3
Stable
(percentile 99%)
5 - 0
3.9
4.2
+0.3 pts
(percentile 93%)
100 - 0
58
67
+9 pts
(percentile 93%)
Performance data as of 31 December 2022
Percentile: 61%
Percentile: 95%
Industry: Industrial
22.4
Β
Conglomerates
Industry: Electric utilities
MYTILINEOS
42.1
Water
MYTILINEOS
Β
Percentile: 98%
Percentile: 75%
B
Industry: Construction of utility
67
Industry: Electric utilities
projects
Climate
MYTILINEOS
B
MYTILINEOS
47
Percentile: 75%
Percentile: 93%
Industry: Industrial
60
Industry: Alternative Power
72
Conglomerates
Generation
MYTILINEOS 29
MYTILINEOS
57
Percentile: 91%
Percentile: 99%
Industry: Capital Goods
1.3
Industry: Multiline Utilities Companies
ΑΑΑ
MYTILINEOS
MYTILINEOS
ΒΒΒ
Percentile: 99%
Percentile: 100%
Remarkable distinctions in 2022
Participation in new indexes
1. According to the results of the 2022 Materiality Assessment process.
Industry: Industrial Goods &
4.2
Industry: Alternative Power
66
Services
Generation
MYTILINEOS
2.3
MYTILINEOS
49
Percentile: 93%
Percentile: 95%
Industry: Multiline Utilities Companies
Α-
MYTILINEOS
MYTILINEOS
Β-
Industry Average
Percentile: 95%
4
5
MYTILINEOS
Sustainable Development Report 2022
Introduction
Environment
Society
Governance
Sustainability Standards & Assurance
Key ESG performance indicators
ESG KPIs
Total CO2 emissions (Scope 1 & 2 - tCO2e)
Total CO2 emissions (Scope 3)
Total NOx & SOx emissions (t)
Power & Gas Business Unit: Specific CO2 emissions (kg CO2e Scope 1 & 2 / MWh of electricity production)
Total CO2 emissions avoided (t CO2e)2
Production of electricity from Renewable Energy Sources (% of total electricity production)
Fresh water consumption (ML)3
Solid waste reused, recycled or recovered (% of total solid waste)
Landfilling of solid waste (% of total non-hazardous solid waste generated)
Confirmed incidents of biodiversity degradation
Rate of restoration of exploitable area during the mining process
Total employment (direct & indirect employees)
Employee mobility rate (%)4
Number of fatalities (direct & indirect employees)
Number of accidents with serious consequences on the lives of employees (direct & indirect employees)
Incidence rate of accidents with interruption of work per 200,000 hours worked (direct employees)
Total accident frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked (direct employees)5
Incidents of Human Rights Violations
Percentage of women in work
Percentage of women in positions of responsibility6
Average training days per employee/year
Number of citizens benefiting from corporate social programmes/initiatives
Number of suppliers trained on UN Global Compact principles
Percentage of compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code
Number of members of the Board of Directors
Percentage of Independent Board Members
Board diversity (% of women on the Board)
Confirmed cases of corruption and bribery
Financial charges for incidents of violation of the Code of Business Conduct (€)
Financial charges for non-compliance with regulations and legislation (economic, environmental, labour & social) (€)
2020
2021
4,459,424
4,063,959
6,991,358
5,612,393
4,670
4,577
324
322
287,088
250,113
8.6%
9.7%
5,245
5,301
18.6%
24.9%
2.4%
2.0%
0
0
83.3%
84.3%
3,856
4,823
6.0%
6.1%
1
1
1
1
0.19
0.85
0.53
0.85
0
0
19.0%
18.7%
19.4%
21.1%
2.0
1.8
31,602
52,899
50
85
70%
75%
11
11
64%
64%
20%
27%
0
0
0
0
0
0
2022
3-year
trend
3,922,790
-12%
8,720,182
+55,4
4,687
+0.4%
317
-2.2%
235,591
-17.9%
9.8%
+1.2%
5,309
+1.2%
36.9%
+18.3%
1.3%
-1.1%
0
-
84.9%
+0.6%
5,442
+41.1%
8.8%
+2.8%
0
-100%
0
-100%
0.22
+15.8%
0.33
-37.7%
0
-
20.1%
+1.4%
23.5%
+2.4%
1.6
-20%
89,605
+183.5%
126
+152%
80%
+5.0%
11
-
64%
-
27%
+7%
0
-
0
-
0
-
Key ESG Targets
Overall reduction of total Scope 1 &2 CO2 emissions (relative to base year 2019)(tCO2e)
Metallurgy Business Unit: Reduction of total Scope 1 & 2 CO2 emissions (relative to base year 2019) (tCO2e) ASI
Metallurgy Business Unit: Reduction of specific CO2 emissions (tCO2e) per tonne of aluminium produced (relative to base year 2019)
Power & Gas Business Unit: Reduction of specific CO2 emissions (kgCO2e) per tonne of KWh produced (relative to base year 2019)
Metallurgy Business Unit: Fluorine emissions (kg/t Al) ASI
Metallurgy Business Unit: Carbon tetrafluoride emissions (kgCF4/t Al) ASI
Metallurgy Business Unit: Sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions (kg/t Al) - electrolysis process ASI
Production of secondary aluminium (t)
Metallurgy Business Unit: Total water withdrawal (industrial & drinking, m3 / day) ASI
Final disposal of hazardous solid waste in the landfill (kg/t Al)7
Serious environmental incidents
Restoration rate of the total exploitable area from the mining process
Number of fatalities
Occupational diseases
Number of serious accidents
Lost time accident frequency rate (per 200,000 working hours)
Total recorded accident frequency rate (per 200,000 working hours)
Incidents of Human Rights Violations
United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (UN WEPs)
Employee performance assessment rate8
Retention rate of full-time employees9
Number of citizens benefiting from the development of social programmes
Percentage of key suppliers assessed against ESG criteria
Percentage of women on the Board of Directors
Confirmed cases of corruption and bribery
Financial charges for violation of the Code of Business Conduct (€)
Confirmed incidents of non-compliance with regulations and legislation (economic, environmental, labour & social)
Targets
2022
-30%
-65%
-75%
~50%
1.5
<0.06
15
65,000
≤10,550
<75
0
87%
0
0
0
<0.3
<0.6
0
Adoption of
principles
>80%
>90%
~250,000
60%
30%
0
0
0
Performance
2022
-15.5%-15.4%-20.4%-3.6%
49,965
84.9%
In progress
205,000
18%
27%
Targets
2023
-30%
-65%
-75%
~50%
1.25
<0.05
15
65,000
≤6,500
<50
0
87%
0
0
0
<0.3
<0.6
0
Adoption of
principles
>80%
>90%
~250,000
60%
30%
0
0
0
Estimated
achievement time
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Annual
Short-term targets (1-3 years)
It refers to the emissions that would have occurred in the absence of MYTILINEOS' Renewable Energy Sources projects. It is calculated by multiplying the energy produced (MWh) from RES (photovoltaic, wind, small hydro (<10 MW)) in operation and the electricity to CO2e conversion factor based on the country's energy mix in the reference year.
The difference between the total amount of fresh water withdrawn and the total amount of fresh water discharged. Fresh water is defined as water with a total dissolved solids concentration equal to or less than 1,000 mg/l. The methodology for calculating this indicator is in accordance with GRI 303-5 (2018).
Number of voluntary departures as a percentage of the average number of direct employees of the Company in the given year. Cases of termination of fixed-term contracts are not considered as voluntary departures.
The methodology for measuring accidents has been carried out in accordance with GRI 403-9 (2018). It includes all fatalities as well as accidents resulting in days off work, restricted work or transfer to another job, medical treatment other than first aid or loss of consciousness or serious injury or ill health diagnosed by a physician or other licensed health care professional. It includes all accidents and incidents occurring during the transportation of an employee from his/her place of private activity (e.g. home) and from a workplace and only when such transportation has been organised by the Company.
Percentage of the Company's executive staff.
Medium-term targets (4-7 years)
Long-term targets (8-10 years)
Metallurgy Business Unit (Electrolysis, Smelter and Anodes activities).
The percentage in 2022 was 86.7% and included employees who qualify for inclusion in the annual performance review process (i.e. excluding those who have been with the Company for less than 6 months, as well as special categories of employees based on role/object).
The retention rate of full-time employees in 2022 was 88.3%
Mytilineos Holdings SA published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 11:38:08 UTC.