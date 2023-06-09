Mytilineos S A : Sustainable Development Report 2022

At the same time, international ESG rating agencies systematically monitor MYTILINEOS' performance and, through the application of different methodologies, evaluate its practices regarding the management of ESG risks and opportunities. MYTILINEOS receives 13 ESG ratings on an annual basis, from established, internationally recognized, independent organizations, regarding the integration of ESG criteria in its operations, having achieved significant progress in recent years, resulting in the ability to compare many of the Company's performance ratings to those of leading international companies. The following are the results of MYTILINEOS' most important ESG ratings, as of 31/12/2022, as well as the relevant distinctions achieved by the Company.

MYTILINEOS undertakes a holistic ESG approach that permits the effective management of relevant risks, the enhancement of its ability to take advantage of opportunities arising from sustainable development as well as its transparency in annual publications regarding relevant data, in a way that contributes to the creation of long-term value for itself, its shareholders, its stakeholders and wider society.

The present summary aims to directly inform MYTILINEOS' Stakeholders regarding Environmental, Social and Governance issues of interest to them1, while also summarizing the Company's ESG performance in 2022.

MYTILINEOS (as of December 19, 2022) participates for the first time in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, which are internationally recognised as the benchmark for corporate sustainability performance, as a member company of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index. This recognition for the Company comes as a continuation of the significant improvement recorded in this year's per- formance, following a relevant rating by S&P Global. Specifically, MYTILINEOS managed to obtain the maximum score (100/100) in almost 1/3 of the indicators assessed and thus managed to be among the top 10% of the highest ranked companies in the heterogeneous activities sector, sharing this distinction with global giants such as Enel and Hindalco, who also operate in emerging markets.

MYTILINEOS is the only Greek company, out of a total of 111 companies worldwide, that participates in the DJSI Emerging Markets index. At the same time, its participation marks one of the most important milestones in the course of its business develop- ment, as it certifies the substantial integration of ESG criteria in various aspects of its strategy and operations, an effort that started with small but steady steps almost 10 years ago with the aim of creating sustainable value.

Also, in 2022, Sustainalytics included MYTILINEOS in its list of "Industry Top Rated Companies", which features companies that have demonstrated strong ESG performance in the last rating completed by the organization in the sector in which they are classified.

In addition, another leading European agency for the evaluation of companies' performance in sustainable development issues, Eco- Vadis, awarded MYTILINEOS the gold award, in recognition of its business practices and its commitment to sustainable development.

Finally, in 2022, MYTILINEOS maintained the maximum ISS Quality Score in the "Environment" and "Society" categories by the ESG ratings agency ISS.

Overall, in 2022, the Company managed to either maintain or further improve its performance, placing it in the top 10% (2021:15%) of companies in its business sector, with the best performance in 10 out of the 13 ESG Raters it participates in, as shown in the following table: